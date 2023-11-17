Home » Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Announces Plans for Modernization of Pharmaceutical Industry
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Announces Plans for Modernization of Pharmaceutical Industry

The 2023 China Pharmaceutical Industry Development Conference opened in Beijing on November 17, with a focus on accelerating the construction of a modern pharmaceutical industry system. Jin Zhuanglong, Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, announced plans to improve supply capabilities and levels to better serve the construction of a healthy China and benefit more people. The Ministry will promote the optimization and upgrading of the entire industry chain, consolidate and improve the manufacturing advantages of raw materials, and develop and expand the biopharmaceutical industry.

Additionally, the application of “5G + Industrial Internet” will be accelerated to promote the “intelligent transformation” of the pharmaceutical industry and cultivate a new ecosystem of “Internet + Medicine.” Leading enterprises will play a key role in integrating and innovating with large and medium-sized enterprises, as well as cultivating more specialized, specialized, and innovative small and medium-sized enterprises. The rational layout of the pharmaceutical industry will be actively guided to create innovation highlands and high-level industrial clusters.

