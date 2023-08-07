Monica Setta’s birthday: the party in the farm in Monopoli in Puglia- PHOTO

Monica Setta celebrates her birthday in a farm in Monopoli (Bari)

Monica Setta’s birthday, from Colombian roses to red date gazpacho: the exclusive party at the farm

Hundreds of purple-red Colombian roses, golden candlesticks on white linen tablecloths, silver underplates e fireworks fountains last night at Monopoli pomegranate in the heart of Puglia for the birthday of the Rai presenter Monica Setta which brought together 80 dear friends in a naturalistically unique setting: the high Salento and the sea of ​​Capitolo.

Purple-red Colombian roses decorate the tables of the Melograno di Monopoli

The birthday cake prepared for Monica Setta

Aperitif in the rain and then dinner place’ in the large white room – frescoed vaults and fireplaces lit with dozens of candles – embellished by the decorations of the legendary Michael Zaurino.

Monica Setta celebrates her birthday at the Pomegranate in Monopoli (Bari)

the chef Cosimo friend has prepared for the guests of the presenter of a family morning, of Generation Z and Women at the crossroads, Gazpacho of red datterino tomatoes with mullet salad grilled and sweet and sour red onion, redfish risotto with candied citron and glasswort pesto, pasta cannoli with meat sauce of borage, cooked croaker in the fig leaf with mint sauce, all washed down with Salento doc rosés.

Monica Setta celebrates her birthday in Monopoli (Bari) with the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino and her partner Giusi Urgesi

READ ALSO: Listen to late evening TV, Monica Setta flies with Stories of women at the crossroads

Subscribe to the newsletter