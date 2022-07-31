According to the website of the National Bureau of Statistics on the 31st, in July, the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) was 49.0%, a decrease of 1.2 percentage points from the previous month, which was below the critical point, and the manufacturing prosperity level declined.

In terms of enterprise scale, the PMIs of large and medium-sized enterprises were 49.8% and 48.5%, respectively, down 0.4 and 2.8 percentage points from the previous month, and dropped below the threshold; the PMI of small enterprises was 47.9%, down 0.7 percentage points from the previous month. below the critical point.

From the perspective of sub-indices, among the five sub-indices that make up the manufacturing PMI, the supplier delivery time index is higher than the critical point, and the production index, new order index, raw material inventory index and employee index are all lower than the critical point.

The production index was 49.8 percent, a decrease of 3.0 percentage points from the previous month and dropped below the threshold, indicating that manufacturing production activities have slowed down.

The new orders index was 48.5 percent, a decrease of 1.9 percentage points from the previous month, and fell below the threshold, indicating that the manufacturing market demand has declined.

The inventory index of raw materials was 47.9%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month, indicating that the inventory of major raw materials in the manufacturing industry continued to decrease.

The employment index was 48.6 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage point from the previous month, indicating that the employment prosperity of manufacturing enterprises declined slightly.

The supplier delivery time index was 50.1%, a decrease of 1.2 percentage points from the previous month, and was still higher than the threshold, indicating that the delivery time of manufacturing raw material suppliers was slightly faster than the previous month.

[Editor in charge: Diao Yunjiao]