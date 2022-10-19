Home Business Nexi and illimity sign a new partnership to support Italian SMEs
Nexi and illimity sign a new partnership to support Italian SMEs

Nexi and illimity sign a new partnership to support Italian SMEs

New partnership to support Italian SMEs between Nexi and illimity. It is called b-ilty, the digital range of banking and credit services by illimity and dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises, which is now enriched with Nexi’s digital collection solutions.

From today, Italian SMEs, by accessing the b-ilty platform, will be able to rent or purchase Nexi collection products and services, thus ensuring the best technological solutions on the market that allow them to accept any type of payment in a convenient, fast and safe. As stated in a note, through the b-ilty portal, in fact, customers will be able to access dedicated offers designed specifically for them by Nexi and request, in a totally digital way through the NEXI portal, the product that best suits their needs: the signing of the contract takes place completely digitally, thus making the user experience practical and fast, allowing entrepreneurs and SMEs to carry out the operation from their office, at any time, without the need to go to the branch and without the need to use paper.

Nexi will ensure the offer portfolio for the acceptance of digital payments, the installation of the POS terminal and all technical assistance services. The personal Relationship Manager for each b-ilty customer and the professional call center – Smart Care – are already provided by illimity and available 7 days a week.

