Nubia mobile phone officially announced today that it will launch the Nubia Z50 Ultra Star Collection Edition.

According to reports,The new machine adopts the world‘s only three-dimensional etching process of environmentally friendly glass, combined with nano-scale photolithographic texture AG glass material, bringing technology and art to the collision.

The design is inspired by the “Starry Night” created by Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh in 1889. In this painting, Vincent van Gogh used exaggerated techniques to vividly depict Changing starry sky.

also,Nubia Z50 Ultra Collector’s Edition adopts the fourth-generation under-screen camera technologyultra-narrow four-micro-edge straight screen design, it can be called the pinnacle of flagship appearance.

In terms of core configuration, the new machine will be equipped withThe powerful combination of the second generation Snapdragon 8+UFS 4.0+LPDDR5Xthus forming the flagship Iron Triangle.

In terms of imaging, it has a new 35mm+85mm golden mirror combination on the rear, including an 85mm golden portrait focal length, a 6400W periscope telephoto lens, a 35mm golden humanistic focal length, and a super large aperture.

The new phone will be officially released at 14:00 on March 7th, and it will be the strongest flagship in Nubia history.