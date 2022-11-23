ROMA – “Women’s option is already a gigantic discrimination against women. Linking it to the number of children is a discrimination within the discrimination: I didn’t think it was possible”. Susanna Camusso, former general secretary of the CGIL and now Pd senatorevaluates the first budget law of the Meloni government as “sad and obscurantist, it makes us take a sudden leap backwards”.
Senator,
See also Commentary: The Shanghai Index rose 0.05%, and sectors such as automobiles and electronic chemicals were active – yqqlm