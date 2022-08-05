Piazza Affari filed the last session of the week in a subdued position, closing at 22,586 points, down 0.26%.

It was a week full of quarterly reports, especially for the banking sector, with almost all banks surprising analysts’ estimates on the upside in terms of both earnings and turnover.

Despite the critical issues, Istat, in the monthly Note on the trend of the Italian economy, noted that the Italian GDP marked a decisive acceleration to 3.4% and this was reflected in the labor market which in June recorded a widespread improvement. However, Istat reports that inflation continues to rise and that possible decreases in manufacturing activity are expected in the coming months.

Among the individual shares of Piazza Affari, BPER Banca flies by 9.7%, which yesterday after the close of the markets published the excellent half-year results which saw a general improvement in the main income statement items and credit quality. In particular, the institute led by CEO Piero Luigi Montani closed the semester with a net profit (excluding minority interests) of 1.38 billion euros, a surprising result when compared with the 501.81 million recorded. in the first six months of 2021.

Pirelli also did well, leaping by 4.3% after presenting the half-yearly accounts which show a growth of 77.1% compared to the same period of 2021, at 233 million euros.

A plus sign also for Telecom Italia and Unipol, up by 1.85% and 2.14% respectively.

On the contrary, among the worst of the day we find Amplifon which lost 5.36% but also Campari and Diasorin who lost 3.74% and 3.77% respectively.

Meanwhile, Piazza Affari welcomes Yolo, the new freshman who landed today on the Euronext Growth Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange. The company is active in the Italian insurtech market of digital insurance services and represents the sixteenth admission since the beginning of the year on the Borsa Italiana market dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises, thus bringing the number of companies currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 183. During the placement phase, deposits amounted to € 9.5 million, while the market capitalization at the IPO was € 32.5 million.