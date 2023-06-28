Piloting Information Civilization to Empower High-Quality Development—China Mobile Releases 2022 Sustainable Development Report

Recently, China Mobile released its 2022 sustainable development report. This is the 17th consecutive year that China Mobile has released a sustainable development report. With the theme of “Leading Information Civilization Empowering High-Quality Development”, the report focuses on the responsibility fulfillment concept of “sincerity and devotion, self-improvement and success”, and adopts four principles of “digital intelligence innovation”, “inclusive growth”, “green development” and “excellent governance”. The main line shows that China Mobile accurately grasps the value of the digital economy era, promotes the integration and development of the digital economy and the real economy, strengthens the fundamentals of the company, and strives to empower the digital transformation of the economy, society, and environment to achieve high-quality and sustainable development . For the 10th consecutive year, the report has received a five-star rating or above from the “China Corporate Social Responsibility Report Rating Expert Committee”, and it was the first time to receive a five-star rating.

Yang Jie, chairman of China Mobile, said in the report that we continue to think deeply about the major proposition of “how to realize the sustainable development of society and enterprises”. The internal law of civilization progress, and express it as: C=∑[E+I+f(E×I)]. Based on the understanding of the law of the development of information civilization, the company has made every effort to promote new infrastructure, integrate new elements, and stimulate new kinetic energy to effectively overcome multiple challenges. The income structure is more stable, the overall anti-risk ability has been significantly improved, and the value contribution of the enterprise to the economy, society, and environment Continue to expand.

Leading new information services and empowering a better digital and intelligent future. China Mobile System builds a new type of information infrastructure focusing on 5G, computing power network, and capability middle platform, and strives to build a new information service system of “connection + computing power + capability” to fully empower the production methods, lifestyles, and governance of the whole society Way digital intelligence transformation. Build the world‘s largest 5G premium network covering the whole country, with advanced technology and high quality. 1.285 million 5G base stations have been opened, and the national “Dual Gigabit” network plan has been implemented in depth, with 272 million wired broadband accesses. Optimize the “4+N+31+X” data center node layout, promote network structure optimization and high-speed direct connection, and build a three-level low-latency computing power service circle of 20 milliseconds nationwide, 5 milliseconds in provinces, and 1 milliseconds in prefectures and cities, and promote Computing power has become a social-level service like water and electricity, with 80 billion calculations per second running on the network. Create an industry-leading capability middle platform, help the whole society “use the cloud to empower intelligence”, realize the common improvement of social value, user value, and corporate value, and create a total of more than 18,000 commercial cases in the 5G industry.

Adhere to innovation-driven development, focus on key core technology research, and improve technical capabilities and application scales such as network intelligence, cloud computing, and 5G industry-specific networks. Take the lead in forming a 5G innovation consortium to build a world-leading 5G+ industry network foundation and general capabilities. Bravely act as the “chain leader” of the modern mobile information industry chain, and build a co-governance system for the mobile information industry chain. Create a source of original technology, focus on 5G and next-generation mobile communications, and systematic artificial intelligence to develop technology layout. Systematic promotion of scientific and technological innovation, leading 197 5G international standards, exporting more than 4,100 5G patents, ranking first among global operators, 12 achievements were selected into the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council’s recommended catalog of scientific and technological innovation achievements of central enterprises (2022 edition), 6 items The results were selected into the “2022 ‘Science and Technology Innovation China‘” series list of the China Association for Science and Technology.

Make every effort to ensure network security, data security, communication security, and content security, successfully complete the communication security tasks of major events, and immediately carry out emergency security for emergencies such as the Luding Earthquake, effectively protect personal data privacy, safeguard users’ legitimate rights and interests, and continue to build Secure the security barrier.

Promote the realization of common prosperity and cultivate talents for all-round development. China Mobile focuses on broadly extending its information technology capabilities, and continues to do a good job in the “seven major assistance measures”, helping 1,442 counties, townships, and villages to consolidate and expand the results of poverty alleviation, and deeply implement the “seven major rural digital intelligence projects”. 350,000 remote villages promoted the construction of digital villages, continued to comprehensively promote rural revitalization, and continued to deepen public welfare and charity, benefiting more than 17.66 million people. Efforts have been made to eliminate the digital application gap for special groups such as the disabled, the elderly, and cultural differences, and share the results of informatization development, covering more than 37.167 million people. Actively integrate into the country’s major development strategies, strive to be the “innovation engine” of regional coordinated development, and the “responsibility pioneer” of the “Belt and Road Initiative”, providing strong support for the smooth flow of domestic and international dual cycles. Adhere to the strategy of “strengthening the enterprise with talents” for a long time, and efficiently cultivate, attract, gather and use talents. Actively improve democratic management, career development, and rights and interests protection systems and mechanisms, and deeply implement projects such as the “five small” heart-warming projects, “happiness 1+1”, and assistance to employees in difficulties.

Practice green and low-carbon operations, and support social energy conservation and emission reduction. China Mobile actively implements the concept that green water and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and strives to promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature. Formulate a carbon peak action plan, continue to carry out the “C² Three Energy – China Mobile Carbon Peak Carbon Neutrality Action Plan”, steadily reduce traditional energy consumption, and save 6.43 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity throughout the year. We actively build a green supply chain, and the energy-saving technology evaluation ratio for equipment procurement exceeds 90%. Give full play to the carbon reduction leverage of information technology, promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries such as coal and steel, promote online conferences, office, medical care, information consumption and other applications, and help the city’s green and smart development and residents’ green life. Extensively support the collection, monitoring, mining and analysis of ecological environment data, and improve the government’s environmental monitoring capabilities. Actively participate in ecological protection projects such as the “ten-year fishing ban” in the Yangtze River, help improve the stability and sustainability of the ecosystem, and work with everyone to build a beautiful earth home.

Optimize the corporate governance system to prevent and resolve various risks. China Mobile actively promotes the establishment of a modern enterprise system in accordance with the requirements of statutory rights and responsibilities, transparent rights and responsibilities, coordinated operation, and effective checks and balances, giving full play to the role of the board of directors and managers, continuously improving the corporate governance structure, and consolidating the foundation of corporate governance. Comprehensively promote and deepen reforms, improve market-oriented operating mechanisms, comprehensively prevent and resolve various risks, strengthen business ethics and anti-corruption, and build a responsible enterprise trusted by all parties. Deeply promote the integration of ESG management into corporate governance, and form a new pattern of corporate development in which economic value and social value support and promote each other.

In 2022, China Mobile has been awarded Grade A in the business performance assessment of the person in charge of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council for 6 consecutive terms for 18 consecutive years; it has been awarded the Outstanding Performance Enterprise by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council for 6 consecutive times; it has been awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Scientific and Technological Innovation by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council for 2 consecutive times Enterprise; for 3 consecutive years, it has been awarded Grade A in the assessment of the responsibility system for party building by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the board of directors of state-owned enterprises has been evaluated as excellent; it has been selected as a “State-owned Enterprise Corporate Governance Demonstration Enterprise” by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council; Ranked among the top three state-owned enterprises for 4 consecutive years, and rated as a global leader in climate change response by CDP (Global Environmental Information Research Center) for 7 consecutive years.

At the same time as the report was released, China Mobile held the 7th “Social Responsibility Communication Day” in its own business halls, and extensively listened to the opinions and suggestions of relevant parties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

