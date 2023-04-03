Pnrr, interview with the group leader of the Lega in the Chamber Riccardo Molinari

“Giorgia Meloni has already reassured the fears relating to the blocking of the third tranche of the Pnrr, unjustified fears. An extra month is needed for technical problems but the money is not at risk”. She states that to Affaritaliani.it the group leader of the League in the Chamber Richard Molinari talking about the delays on the Pnrr.

“Minister Fitto was right to invite serious reasoning on the projects to be carried out because, thinking above all of major works, some are impossible to carry out by 2026 due to bureaucracy and lack of personnel. The new Pnrr decree however provides new red tape procedures. If anything, the problem is the spending constraints and we need to ask ourselves whether it is really necessary to use so many funds on certain matches. I have spoken to many mayors of small towns and there are many problems, does it make sense to get into debt with the EU to do unnecessary things? It is therefore right to re-discuss the plan with the European Commission, or the destination of the funds is changed or spent to spend them at random makes no sense. Perhaps it would be appropriate to consider giving up part of the debt funds”.

Speaking of the landings of irregular immigrants, the president of the deputies of the League admits that “in the first three months of this year, three times as many arrived compared to when the minister Luciana Lamorgese was there, even if objectively the situation in Tunisia is very Certainly the centre-right voters are asking us to do more, a new regulation has been introduced on NGOs even if we in the League would have preferred a more immediate and rapid reintroduction of the Salvini decrees of 2018 but we know that there are different sensitivities in the majority. Today the rules of Minister Lamorgese are still in force and are a factor of attraction. With the Salvini decrees there was a squeeze that discouraged departures. The other important issue is to intervene in Tunisia economically by making agreements like those made with Libya. The flows decree is triennial and adjustments can be made by increasing the legal entry quotas, opening further but favoring those countries that undertake with Italy to block illegal immigration. We need to explain and make people understand that people arrive in Italy legally and not as illegal immigrants”.

