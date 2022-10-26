Home Business Redmi’s first affordable flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is here! Redmi K60 e-sports version first exposure — Fast Technology — Technology changes the future
Business

Redmi’s first affordable flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is here! Redmi K60 e-sports version first exposure — Fast Technology — Technology changes the future

by admin
Redmi’s first affordable flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is here! Redmi K60 e-sports version first exposure — Fast Technology — Technology changes the future

Redmi’s first affordable flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is here! Redmi K60 gaming version first exposed

2022-10-25 23:23:36 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Redmi has announced that the Redmi Note 12 series will be officially launched on October 27. After that, Redmi’s most important new product should be the K60 series.

A few days ago, xiaomiui dug up the figure of K60 Gaming (or the final name K60 e-sports version) from the IMEI data.

The model of the machine is displayed as 23011310C, the internal code is M10, the R&D code is “Socrates (Socrates)”, and the processor model is “kailua”.

Redmi's first affordable flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is here! Redmi K60 gaming version first exposed

Previous revelations confirmed that “kailua” is the real body of Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen2, with an 8-core design, the ultra-large core is Cortex-X3, and the frequency is set at around 3.0GHz.

Some analysts have revealed that the Redmi K60 e-sports version will be released in January, before the Chinese Lunar New Year. It and the Xiaomi Mi 13 series will form the first wave of models for the Xiaomi Snapdragon 8 Gen2 to meet the different needs of consumers.

Redmi's first affordable flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is here! Redmi K60 gaming version first exposed

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Fast Technology

Responsible editor: Wan Nan

  • Support reward

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

article value rating

Current Article Scoring points, totalpeople rate

You may also like

Spot gold rose to 1670, the US index...

Live with Webuild: 18 active webcams in 5...

Ferrari continues its own share purchase program, reaching...

Audi in Formula 1 with Sauber and prepares...

Patent Court at the start. Match postponed for...

Pfizer under investigation in Italy: the accusation is...

Europe Awakens France’s First Lithium Mining: 700,000 Electric...

Wall Street: Alphabet and Microsoft collapse the Nasdaq,...

Mazda Mx-5: the fifth generation will not be...

The Bank of Canada’s rate hike was less...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy