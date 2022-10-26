Redmi’s first affordable flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen2 is here! Redmi K60 gaming version first exposed

Redmi has announced that the Redmi Note 12 series will be officially launched on October 27. After that, Redmi’s most important new product should be the K60 series.

A few days ago, xiaomiui dug up the figure of K60 Gaming (or the final name K60 e-sports version) from the IMEI data.

The model of the machine is displayed as 23011310C, the internal code is M10, the R&D code is “Socrates (Socrates)”, and the processor model is “kailua”.

Previous revelations confirmed that “kailua” is the real body of Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen2, with an 8-core design, the ultra-large core is Cortex-X3, and the frequency is set at around 3.0GHz.。

Some analysts have revealed that the Redmi K60 e-sports version will be released in January, before the Chinese Lunar New Year. It and the Xiaomi Mi 13 series will form the first wave of models for the Xiaomi Snapdragon 8 Gen2 to meet the different needs of consumers.