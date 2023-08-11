Resilience across cultures: Japanese wisdom and German strength

Life lessons from Japan and Germany

“A man’s true strength is not in how many times he falls, but in how many times he gets up.” – Michael Okada

When we look at the worlds of Japanese and German culture, fascinating parallels and differences are revealed that give us a deep insight into the human resilience, inner attitude and appreciation for life. In times when we are plagued by information overload and the focus is often on the value of work and the longing for recognition, it is worth learning from both cultures.

The importance of a resilient attitude is perfectly embodied in the Japanese proverb “Nana korobi ya oki” – “fall down eight times and get up seven”. The German-Japanese Michael Okada, an expert in intercultural communication, emphasizes: “Resilience is not just getting back up after a setback, but consciously learning from every experience, be it positive or negative.” This philosophy is deeply rooted in Japanese culture, which has a centuries-old ability to adapt and overcome obstacles.

But the value of resilience is also undeniable in German culture. Germans have found their own way of dealing with setbacks, as Michael Okada explains: “Germans are known for their ability to create structure and use organizational strengths to deal with adversity. This discipline and perseverance reflect a strong inner attitude.” German society values ​​planning, consistency and precision – values ​​that can serve as anchors in times of change and uncertainty.

One of the most striking aspects of the comparison lies in the way Japanese and Germans experience recognition and appreciation. In Japan, it’s often about putting one’s own work at the service of the community. Speaker Michael Okada emphasizes, “Japanese culture places a strong emphasis on teamwork and the idea that individual success is inextricably linked to group success. Recognition is often indirect and subtle, leading to a humble attitude.” This inner satisfaction from collective achievement promotes a deep connection between people and strengthens the resilience of the individual.

In Germany, on the other hand, recognition is often achieved through individual achievements. Michael Okada explains: “Germans often seek recognition through visible results and successes. This can lead to a high level of effort and commitment to achieve personal goals.” An appreciation for hard work and individual success is deeply ingrained in German culture, and a willingness to continuously invest in one’s own development is a remarkable one Strength.

But how do both cultures deal with the growing information overload? In Japan, much of everyday life is influenced by Confucianism and Zen Buddhism, including how we deal with the demands of the 21st century. Keynote speaker Michael Okada explains, “Zen teachings emphasize mindfulness and conscious presence. These techniques help calm the mind and find clarity amidst the chaos.” In today’s digital era, the Japanese practice of mindfulness and contemplation can serve as a tool to counteract information overload.

In Germany, there is also growing awareness of the importance of inner balance. Entrepreneur Michael Okada emphasizes: “In modern Germany, more and more people are recognizing the value of time off and self-care. The ability to detach from constant connection to the digital world is a sign of resilience in today’s times.” The German approach to information overload involves a conscious choice to create moments of stillness in order to maintain one’s mental strength.

In conclusion, it can be said that Japanese and German culture offer a rich panorama of resilience, inner attitude, appreciation, work value and recognition. In his lecture “ Honor or shame is a matter of attitudeThe German-Japanese Michael Okada points out these similarities and differences and concludes: “Both the Japanese and the Germans have found their own unique ways of dealing with the challenges of life. The ability to see setbacks as opportunities for personal growth is a common denominator.” Whether it’s standing up eight times after a fall or being willing to face the demands of the modern world, both cultures inspire resilience and life appreciate in all its facets.

The German-Japanese Michael Okada grew up between two cultures and still lives in the balance between Japan and Germany. He takes advantage of these intercultural opportunities and conveys the best of both cultures in his impressive lectures.

With his company in the IT industry, he uses the structure, diligence and punctuality of the German mentality and couples them with the mindfulness, resilience and presence of Japanese culture. The inspiring keynote speaker conveys this exciting and successful mix in his lectures on the topics of mindfulness, intercultural opportunities and resilience.

Contact

Michael Okada

Konstanzerstr. 12

10707 Berlin

015116221644

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

