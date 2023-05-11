Home » Shakira has already forgotten Piquè: flirting with a great Formula 1 driver
Business

Shakira has already forgotten Piquè: flirting with a great Formula 1 driver

by admin
Shakira has already forgotten Piquè: flirting with a great Formula 1 driver

Shakira would have finally moved on after the end of the story with Pique. The singer is allegedly dating Lewis Hamilton

The break between Shakira e Piqué it inflamed the first months of 2023. The gossip around the couple accompanied us for several months, between revenge songs and provocations from both. Today, however, the Colombian singer seems to have definitively forgotten her ex-husband. According to Spanish media reports, Shakira he would be dating Lewis Hamilton. The two were paparazzi together for dinner, although not alone, in the well-known Italian restaurant Cipriani.

The Latin pop star moved from Barcelona to Miami to get away from Piquè and in a relatively short time, considering the betrayal of the former Blaugrana footballer, she managed to put the past behind her. However, Shakira among the numerous work commitments would still have managed to find some space for love.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Bill Ackman sounding the alarm!The government only has 24 hours left. If it fails to act before the Asian market opens on Monday, the consequences of Silicon Valley Bank will be irreversible- WSJ

You may also like

Everything on stocks: naked protest at VW –...

Government bonds, it’s “fever” from Btp: that’s why...

National Bureau of Statistics: In April, the year-on-year...

Sweden – News: Beyonce starts first solo tour...

Blinkist: non-fiction startup sold for a three-digit million...

Wang Weizhong went to Macao to attend the...

Aid package worth billions for Lufthansa declared void

Sella Group: net profit rises to 48 million...

Techedge becomes Avvale and aims for 500 million...

Real estate prices are falling in major German...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy