Shakira has already forgotten Piquè: flirting with a great Formula 1 driver

Shakira would have finally moved on after the end of the story with Pique. The singer is allegedly dating Lewis Hamilton

The break between Shakira e Piqué it inflamed the first months of 2023. The gossip around the couple accompanied us for several months, between revenge songs and provocations from both. Today, however, the Colombian singer seems to have definitively forgotten her ex-husband. According to Spanish media reports, Shakira he would be dating Lewis Hamilton. The two were paparazzi together for dinner, although not alone, in the well-known Italian restaurant Cipriani.

The Latin pop star moved from Barcelona to Miami to get away from Piquè and in a relatively short time, considering the betrayal of the former Blaugrana footballer, she managed to put the past behind her. However, Shakira among the numerous work commitments would still have managed to find some space for love.

