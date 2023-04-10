Home Business The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued a one-week weather forecast: this week will be sunny, warm and windy_Luohe Municipal People’s Government
The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued a one-week weather forecast: this week will be sunny, warm and windy

The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued a one-week weather forecast: This week will be sunny and warm with strong winds

Release date: 2023-04-10

Source: Municipal Meteorological Bureau

Last week in our city, it rained first and then cleared. The weather was windy and the temperature was gradually rising. From 17:00 on April 2 to 06:00 on April 4, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains. The cumulative rainfall of the three national automatic stations were: Luohe 23.9mm, Linying 17.0mm, and Wuyang 50.1mm. The highest temperature of the week is 25.6°C (Luohe, April 9th), and the lowest temperature is 2.4°C (Linying, April 7th).

According to the analysis of the latest meteorological data, it is expected that there will be less precipitation in our city in the coming week, and there will still be more windy weather. The overall weather will be fine and sunny, and the temperature will be high. Please pay attention to wind and fire protection, and increase or decrease clothing appropriately.

The specific forecast is as follows:

April 10: partly cloudy, southerly wind 3-4, 13/27 ℃;

April 11: Partly cloudy, northeast wind around level 4, 15/24°C;

April 12: partly cloudy, southeast wind 3-4, 11/23 ℃;

April 13: sunny to cloudy with showers and thunderstorms, northerly wind 2-3, 14/24 ℃;

April 14: cloudy to sunny, northwest wind 4-5, 13/24 ℃;

April 15: partly cloudy, westerly wind 4-5, 10/26 ℃;

April 16: Partly cloudy, southwest wind 3-4, 16/32 ℃.

