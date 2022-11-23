Listen to the audio version of the article

The fifth fifth generation of the Toyota Prius debuted almost simultaneously in Tokyo and at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The mother of all hybrids, born from its launch back in 1997, introduces an aesthetic and technical change of pace that puts it back at the center of an alternative project to electrics while relaunching plug-in hybrid solutions. First of all, the new Prius, at least for Europe where it will go on sale next spring, will only be offered in the phev variant. The powertrain combines a 2-litre internal combustion engine that delivers 148 hp combined with a 160 hp electric unit for a total power of 223 hp. The electric range increases by 50% up to almost 100 km, thanks to a 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery located under the rear seats. Performance also improves compared to the past: Toyota declares 6.7 seconds for 0 to 100 km/h in .

Designed on the basis of the second generation GA-C platform which ensures reduced weight and greater rigidity, the Prius stands out above all for a brand new style, much more dynamic and pleasant than the previous generation. The typical silhouette of the Prius, in fact, has evolved, with a more elegant and sporty line. 449 cm long, 9 cm less than before, 178.2 cm wide, 2.2 cm less, 142 cm high, 5 cm less and with a wheelbase of 275 cm, 5 cm more. Characteristic is the front that incorporates the style of the bZ4X, the electric Toyota. The side view brings out the low roof with an almost coupe-like appearance. The interiors, on the other hand, are characterized by minimalism. The 7-inch digital instrument cluster placed in the driver’s field of vision stands out. Passengers can, on the other hand, benefit from the large touch screen in the center of the dashboard. Few physical controls. Among the options, the roof with solar panels introduced by the previous series.