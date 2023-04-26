U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.68% By Investing.com

© Reuters U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.68%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , , and sectors propelled shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the index lost 0.68%, while the index lost 0.38% and the index gained 0.47%.

The best performers of the session were Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ), which rose 7.24% or 19.95 points to trade at 295.37 at the close. Meanwhile, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:) added 0.59% or 0.17 points to end at 29.05 and Salesforce Inc (NYSE:) was up 0.45% or 0.85 points to 191.52 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Home Depot Corporation (NYSE: ), which fell 2.79% or 8.26 points to trade at 288.07 at the close. Merck & Co (NYSE: ) declined 2.66% or 3.10 points to end at 113.43 and Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: ) was down 2.58% or 5.06 points to 190.90 at the close.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Chipotle Grill Inc (NYSE: ), which rose 12.91% to 2,009.85; Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: ), which was up 7.24% at the close at 295.37; Allegion Plc (NYSE: ), rose 5.47%, closing at 107.53.

The worst performers of the stock First Republic Bank (NYSE: ) were down 29.75% to 5.69 in late trade; Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ) was down 25.73% to settle at 163.83; It fell 11.45% to close at 76.81.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: ), which rose 80.19% to settle at 0.15; Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ), which was up 77.19% to settle at 3.03; ETAO International Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ) rose 57.33% to trade at 1.18 at the close.

The worst performing stock Zyversa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell 69.07% to 0.50 in late trade; 3B Home (NASDAQ: ) fell 43.80% to close at 0.11; It fell 34.98% to close at 0.06.

1,948 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange fell, exceeding the number of stocks that closed higher—1,016. At the same time, 99 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 2,143 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange closed down, and 1,451 stocks rose. In addition, 175 stocks were basically unchanged.

Shares in Chipotle Grill Company (NYSE: ) rose to all time highs; rising 12.91% or 229.85 to 2,009.85. Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE: ) fell to all time lows; falling 29.75% or 2.41 to 5.69 at the close. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) rose to 1-year highs; up 7.24% or 19.95 to 295.37 at the close. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: ) rose to 1-year highs; up 7.24% or 19.95 to 295.37 at the close. Shares in Zyversa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell to all time lows; falling 69.07% or 1.11 to 0.50. Shares in 3B Home Furnishing (NASDAQ: ) fell to all time lows; down 43.80% or 0.09 points to 0.11. Shares in Hongqiao Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ) fell to all time lows; falling 34.98% or 0.03 to 0.06.

A measure of implied volatility for S&P 500 options rose 0.43% to 18.84.

Gold futures options for June delivery fell 0.28%, or 5.70 points, to $1,998.80. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery fell 3.56% (2.74 points), quoted at $74.33, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract fell 3.57% (2.88), trading at $77.72.

EUR/USD rose 0.59% to trade at 1.10, while USD/JPY dipped 0.04% to trade at 133.65.

U.S. dollar index futures fell 0.38% to 101.20.