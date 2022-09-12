What are the changes in “future travel” in the era of electrification and intelligence?Eight major auto brands gather at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center this weekend

This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival, a story “I Want to Ride the Wind” in Henan Satellite TV’s “Mid-Autumn Wonderful Tour” program touched many people.

Zhejiang Jinhua Tao Chengdao was a “ten thousand households” at the end of the 15th century AD (the end of the Yuan Dynasty and the beginning of the Ming Dynasty). He loved to read and also liked to study firearms. In his later years, he made a snake-shaped flying car with 47 rockets attached to it and set it on fire, but the flying car happened in mid-air It exploded, and he gave his life for it.

Although Tao Chengdao’s Feitian failed, his story was passed down as an allusion of “10,000-household Feitian” and became the world‘s recognized “the first person who tried to use a rocket as a means of transportation”.

In the long history, human beings have never stopped exploring the boundaries of travel. More than 600 years after “Wan Hu Feitian”, today we have all kinds of transportation means, and even flying to space is not a dream. With the development of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data, all kinds of smart electric vehicles and even flying cars have already come to us, changing the way we travel.

In the era of electrification and intelligence, what are the changes in “future travel” and how will it affect our lives? At the 2022 Hangzhou (International) Future Life Festival, which opens this Friday, the “Future Mobility” section will gather eight major auto brands including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, FAW Audi, Geely, and Leapmotor. They will show the audience their latest models and cool technologies, while also setting up a lot of exciting interactive experiences, allowing you to shop, play and get gifts.

When the car becomes a “super intelligent mobile terminal”

With the advent of subversive innovative technologies such as electrification, intelligence and unmanned driving, the automotive industry chain is being transformed and restructured at an accelerated pace. The car is no longer “four wheels + a sofa”, but has gradually become a movable Private smart space.

According to Zhao Fuquan, a professor at the School of Automotive Vehicles and Transportation of Tsinghua University, “Intelligence has brought great changes to the automotive industry, making essential changes in automotive products that were originally dominated by hardware, and it has become an industry consensus that software and hardware jointly define automobiles. In a great change, the boundaries of the auto industry are gradually blurred, auto products are no longer an island, and the entire industry chain has also been restructured.”

Li Shufu, chairman of Geely Holding Group, once said in an interview with the media that with the transformation of the automobile industry to the “new four modernizations”, the boundaries of the automobile industry have been subverted. “.

More and more people believe that in the era of smart electric vehicles, car manufacturing is no longer purely mechanical integration. With the addition of intelligent software, the development and integration capabilities of car companies have been greatly improved, and the innate advantages of cars such as airtightness, convenience, and comfort have been improved. Great play can better meet people’s needs for “entertainment“, “leisure” and “relaxation”, and the car has logically become a “third space” in addition to living space and work space.

Eight major car brands call you to experience future travel

Since last year, with the continuous development of electrification and intelligence in the global automobile industry, a large number of intelligent electric vehicles and various intelligent technologies have been intensively launched, making people’s travel choices more colorful.

This year’s Future Life Festival is the one with the largest number of participating auto companies in the past six years. Eight major brands including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, FAW Audi, Dongfeng Nissan, Buick, Geely, Lynk & Co, and Leapmotor participated. They also represent the current China. The composition of the automobile market – not only the three leading luxury car brands “BBA”, but also the players in the first camp of joint venture brands, Dongfeng Nissan, Buick, and Lynk & Co. There are not only self-owned brand leader Geely Automobile, but also a top car manufacturer. The Leapcar of the first camp of the new forces.

At the event site, they will not only bring new cars that best represent the electrified and intelligent strength of their respective brands, but will also show their latest technologies to everyone for everyone to experience on the spot.

Benz

In this exhibition, Mercedes-Benz will join hands with Gujia Home Furnishing to bring you a cross-border “pure electric” display, allowing you to experience the new EQE pure electric sedan that was launched in August at close range.

The new EQE is the first domestic model of Mercedes-Benz to be developed based on the EVA pure electric platform. It inherits the pioneering luxury design concept and cutting-edge technology configuration of EQS. In addition, it is also one of the earliest models of the Mercedes-EQ brand equipped with active ambient lighting, and according to the needs of Chinese customers, it provides up to 10 exclusive upgrade configurations for every driver and passenger in the car. Luxury travel experience.

Participate in the booth interaction on the spot, and have the opportunity to get the exquisite gifts provided by Mercedes-Benz and Gujia Home Furnishing.

BMW

In the Chinese market, BMW is almost synonymous with handling and luxury. In the first half of this year, BMW successfully released two pure electric models, the innovative BMW i7 and the all-new BMW i3, in the Chinese market. So far, five pure electric models, iX3, i3, i4, iX and i7, have been assembled in the Chinese market.

In this exhibition, BMW will bring two main electric vehicles, the new BMW i3 and iX3. In addition to letting you experience their pure driving pleasure, you can also experience the black technology that BMW “arms” on them, such as the one-piece floating curved screen, BMW’s latest iDrive operating system 8.0, etc. There are also interesting experience projects on site, allowing you to experience the “electric” driving pleasure.

FAW Audi

Audi will bring a luxury product matrix led by the Audi Q4 e-tron this time. The Audi Q4 e-tron will be launched soon. It is Audi’s first 100% positive R&D luxury pure electric model. It is equipped with a suspended matrix LED large. The light group, supplemented by the industry’s first digital daytime running light technology, has 4 light signature light effects, which users can switch at will through the in-vehicle MMI system, releasing the unique charm of luxury pure electric travel between light and shadow changes.

At the Audi booth, you can also experience the most popular outdoor lifestyle, and at the same time you can participate in the innovatively designed “Angry Birds” game. Of course, there are many prizes.

Dongfeng Nissan

Dongfeng Nissan moved a two-story “mobile experience store” to the site this time. The first floor is a smart experience room. The audience can understand and experience Nissan’s intelligent center through interactive methods, and conduct simulated intelligent voice interaction, vehicle full-time navigation, remote real-time monitoring and other experiences. .

In addition to the intelligent technology of Nissan Zhixing, what Dongfeng Nissan will show you this time is to let everyone experience the excellent comfort of the new Teana as a “third space”, such as the zero-gravity seat with the reputation of “mobile sofa”, upgrade After that, it is even better. You can go to the scene to take the progress car, turn on the BOSE customized 9-speaker audio system, and feel the thrill of relaxation.

Buick

2022 is the 24th year that Buick has taken root in China. This time, Buick’s booth will create Buick’s exclusive “urban future style” through colorful neon and other elements. You can get an early look at Buick’s upcoming all-new SUV, the Buick Envista. High-spirited will be listed on September 23. As a new friend, this time, it will form a group with the Buick family’s “top trendy players” to appear at the Future Life Festival 7 days in advance, and present to the audience the scene of “one car, one life” in the future. , and combined with the immersive interactive experience, let everyone feel the multi-faceted life brought by the sense of technology.

Lynk & Co

Since its inception, Lynk & Co has emphasized individuality and is committed to reshaping the relationship between people and cars. As a trend leader in the automotive industry, Lynk & Co will set up the Hangzhou Station of the 2022 Lynk & Co pop-up iron box tour event at the Future Life Festival to bring the trendy cars and novel and interesting interactive experiences of trendy life to Hangzhou audiences. Through unique on-site design and atmosphere creation, Lynk & Co’s booth will become a mobile trend coordinate and a destination for trendy people to check in.

Geely Auto

As the official partner of the Hangzhou Asian Games, Geely Auto has always been committed to building a hard-core technology ecosystem. At this year’s Future Life Festival, Geely Binyue COOL is a car that is recommended to be clocked in. It uses a very special “chameleon” gradient car paint, which is a low-key gray at night, and a gorgeous pearl purple under the sun, showing different colors under different light and shadow. This car also comes standard with a 10.25-inch LCD instrument + 12.3-inch suspended integrated dual-screen, and the whole system comes standard with a sports ejection start function.

Leapcar

As a technology-based smart electric vehicle company, Leapmotor has always emphasized the engineer culture, and it is one of the very few domestic manufacturers that has the capability of self-research on smart electric vehicles and masters the core technology. In this future life festival, Leapmotor will bring two models of C11 and C01 and a series of black technologies, such as the “Leap On Intelligent Vehicle System” equipped with Leapmotor C11, which can accurately identify faces and match IDs in seconds, realize air conditioning, Automatic adaptation of 15 functions such as rearview mirrors, ambient lights, music, seats, and driving modes, such as the AI ​​super smart cockpit, is the first to be equipped with the Qualcomm vehicle SA8155P chip, and the first face recognition startup technology.

At the event site, the audience can participate in the interaction by scanning the code, and receive the customized coffee of Leaprun.

