Home Business Zhu Xiaotong’s Business Map Inventory Zhu Xiaotong has stepped down as the legal representative of several domestic Tesla companies- DoNews
Business

Zhu Xiaotong’s Business Map Inventory Zhu Xiaotong has stepped down as the legal representative of several domestic Tesla companies- DoNews

by admin
Zhu Xiaotong’s Business Map Inventory Zhu Xiaotong has stepped down as the legal representative of several domestic Tesla companies- DoNews

Zhu Xiaotong’s business map inventoryZhu Xiaotong has stepped down as the legal representative of many domestic Tesla companies

According to media reports, an internal Tesla announcement showed that Zhu Xiaotong, CEO of Tesla Greater China, had been promoted to be in charge of the company’s U.S. factory, as well as sales in North America and Europe. He will also remain Tesla’s top executive responsible for sales in China and the rest of Asia.

The Tianyancha App shows that at present, Zhu Xiaotong works in hundreds of Tesla-related companies in China, serving as the legal representative, chairman, general manager, etc. These companies include Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ) Co., Ltd., Tesla Automobile Sales and Service (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tesla (Beijing) New Energy Research and Development Co., Ltd., Tesla Financial Leasing (China) Co., Ltd., etc.

Recently, Tesla Automobile Sales and Service (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tesla Financial Leasing (China) Co., Ltd., Tesla Automobile Sales and Service (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. and other Tesla The industrial and commercial changes of La’s subsidiaries have occurred, and Xiaotong Zhu (Zhu Xiaotong) has stepped down as the legal representative, but still serves as the chairman of the board.

77745a50e5577734b659d98ae02b007.png

4ee6fd670f4255f8beb27f55df9d614.png

See also  Huawei digs a corner?SMIC core technical staff Wu Jingang resigns | Chips | Military-civilian integration | TSMC

You may also like

Stellantis production is growing again but the microchip...

Lange’s futures afternoon report: Futures fluctuate within a...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, January 3rd. Weak Europe, positive...

Snam, gas storages almost full: at the end...

Apple landed on the “island”! All iPhone 15...

“The Pnrr can save us from the recession:...

Quanjude: The launch of Maotai-flavored liquor products is...

Highways, all increases section by section

Industrial transformation accelerates production and sales and boosts...

Financial Times, alarm Italy: “With the ECB tightening...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy