Zhu Xiaotong’s business map inventoryZhu Xiaotong has stepped down as the legal representative of many domestic Tesla companies

According to media reports, an internal Tesla announcement showed that Zhu Xiaotong, CEO of Tesla Greater China, had been promoted to be in charge of the company’s U.S. factory, as well as sales in North America and Europe. He will also remain Tesla’s top executive responsible for sales in China and the rest of Asia.

The Tianyancha App shows that at present, Zhu Xiaotong works in hundreds of Tesla-related companies in China, serving as the legal representative, chairman, general manager, etc. These companies include Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ) Co., Ltd., Tesla Automobile Sales and Service (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tesla (Beijing) New Energy Research and Development Co., Ltd., Tesla Financial Leasing (China) Co., Ltd., etc.

Recently, Tesla Automobile Sales and Service (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tesla Financial Leasing (China) Co., Ltd., Tesla Automobile Sales and Service (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. and other Tesla The industrial and commercial changes of La’s subsidiaries have occurred, and Xiaotong Zhu (Zhu Xiaotong) has stepped down as the legal representative, but still serves as the chairman of the board.