New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





ZTE Yuanhang 40 Pro+ is scheduled for October 26. On October 21, ZTE Mobile officially announced the appearance of the new phone.

ZTE Yuanhang 40Pro+

According to the official poster, the ZTE Yuanhang 40 Pro+ adopts a splicing design on the back, half of which is dark blue and generally light blue, which looks very design. The rear camera module adopts the popular double ring design. The top ring is the main camera, and the bottom ring contains two cameras and a flash.

ZTE Yuanhang 40Pro+ opens for pre-sale

In addition, ZTE has also spent a lot of attention on details. The top camera is surrounded by a golden circle, and there is a short red line in the camera area. The blessing of these small elements adds a lot of recognition to this phone.

In terms of configuration, according to official disclosures, the Yuanhang 40 Pro+ is equipped with a 64-megapixel triple camera, and the body is as thin as 7.6mm. The phone uses a right-angle frame design, and the overall appearance is good.

ZTE Yuanhang 40Pro+

In April this year, ZTE brought us Yuanhang 30 series of new machines, including Yuanhang 30, Yuanhang 30 Pro and Yuanhang 30 Pro+. Among them, the “Super Cup” Yuanhang 30 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, a front 16-megapixel lens, a rear 64-megapixel triple camera, and is equipped with a Dimensity 810 chip. The 8GB+256GB version is priced at 2198 yuan.

The price of ZTE Yuanhang 40 Pro+ should also be around 2,000 yuan.



