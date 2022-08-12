Securities Times reporter Wu Zhi

“The money for watching a movie is enough to watch a concert.” Du Yun, a veteran movie fan, complained to a reporter from Securities Times·e Company.

At noon on August 10th, the 12th Beijing International Film Festival will be billed on time. Like many movie fans, although Du Yun is stuck and grabs tickets, the popular screenings are still “slow”. The official tickets are sold out. If you want to watch your favorite movie, you can only hope that someone will transfer the movie ticket.

According to Du Yun’s previous experience, the transfer price of movie tickets for high-quality screenings of popular films is not low, but when he saw the price on Xianyu, he couldn’t help but let out a sigh. According to the official information released by the Beijing Film Festival, the most “hands-on” film this year is “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva”. On the Xianyu platform, the highest price of a movie ticket has reached 2,500 yuan.

2500 yuan for a movie ticket

Several large-scale film festivals are held every year, which have always been a feast for movie fans. Affected by the epidemic, the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, which was originally scheduled to be held in June this year, was postponed to next year, and moviegoers have become more concerned about this year’s Beijing International Film Festival.

At 12:00 on August 10th, the Beijing Film Festival tickets will be sold through the Maoyan platform. Although he was waiting with his mobile phone early, Du Yun still did not grab the “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” that he wanted to watch the most. “Basically, this kind of popular film is all in seconds. If you are lucky, it would be best if someone can exchange the ticket. Otherwise, you can only go to Xianyu and Weibo to see if someone has transferred it, but the transfer price is generally relatively high. High, there are hundreds of thousands.” Du Yun said.

According to the official information released by the Beijing Film Festival, after the tickets were released at noon on August 10, the three films that sold out the fastest were “HNA: The Red-haired Diva”, “Cosmic Exploration Editorial Department” and “The Godfather” 50th Anniversary Dolby Vision Remake. The films with the largest number of tickets include “Ghost in the Shell”, “Heike Monogatari: Dog King”, “Morning Light”, “Landscape in the Fog” and “Oasis” (4K). Among them, the number of tickets for “Ghost in the Shell” was 3,361. The official Beijing Film Festival said that thanks to the enthusiasm and support of fans, many screenings became “red eyes” as soon as the tickets were issued. Each of the films has a huge following, and it is lucky to get one of them.

“More monks and less porridge” breeds arbitrage space. As in previous years, movie tickets from official channels soon flowed into second-hand platforms after they were sold out. The reporter searched on the Xianyu platform and found that on the afternoon of August 10, many users have begun to resell movie tickets for some popular shows of the Beijing Film Festival, and the transfer price has generally increased from the original 70 yuan or 80 yuan. Among them, the highest price of many films has been fired to more than 2,000 yuan, especially the many works of the “One Piece” IP, which are very popular.

On the Xianyu platform, a user transferred a “One Piece: The First Touch” movie ticket with a price tag of 2,500 yuan. The page information shows that 49 people “want” the movie ticket, and many people inquired on the page. .

In addition to direct bidding, there are also users who use auctions to resell movie tickets. For example, a user transferred a movie ticket for “One Piece: The Red-haired Diva” on August 21, using the auction model. As of press time, 18 people have participated in the auction, the price has risen from 499 yuan to 2059 yuan, and 42 users “want” the movie ticket.

In addition to these “top stream” movies, some less popular movies that have been sold out through official ticketing channels have also been hyped. The resale price of movie tickets such as “Harry Potter” series and “Heike Monogatari” is generally as high as several hundred yuan.

There have also been high-priced hype in previous years

It may be difficult for ordinary people to understand the enthusiasm of film fans for the films shown at the film festival.

Senior movie fan Ah Hai told reporters that many of the films shown at large film festivals are usually hard to see in theaters, and some of them will not even be released on a large scale in ordinary theaters. the only way. According to the official introduction of the Beijing Film Festival, from August 12 to 21 this year, nearly 100 films will be shown in 18 cooperative cinemas. These include digitally restored versions of classic works such as “The Last Waltz” and “Moonrise”, showcasing the world‘s leading film restoration technology.

The “Master Review” unit will bring the largest review of the works of Greek film master Theo Angelopoulos in mainland history. “This year, there are classic IPs like One Piece, as well as many restored old movies, some of which are master works. Many people go with the idea of ​​’making up for a movie ticket’.” Ah Hai introduced , many fans will be like migratory birds, travel thousands of miles to Beijing, Shanghai and other places to watch movies.

The enthusiasm of the fans also brought space for the scalpers to operate. Since film festivals usually only limit the number of one-time purchases of movie tickets for the same show, and do not limit the transfer and exchange of fans, it is a common phenomenon that popular films of previous film festivals have been hyped. “Just like grabbing concert tickets, there are bound to be scalpers at the film festival. If you are a real movie fan, under normal circumstances, there will be unneeded shows, and they will be sold at a more reasonable price, or you can exchange tickets for other shows at a low price, and the price increase is too much. There is a higher chance of being scalpers or non-fans.” Ah Hai said.

In addition to the Beijing Film Festival, the Shanghai International Film Festival, which has a longer history, is almost a “regular dish” when movie tickets are hyped every year. In July 2020, cinemas just reopened after the epidemic, and the 23rd Shanghai Film Festival began to sell tickets. The ticket prices of popular films such as “Red Hot Chili Pepper” have been hyped. On the second-hand platform, a movie ticket for “Red Pepper” originally priced at 60 yuan was auctioned publicly, with the highest bid exceeding 600 yuan.

In July 2020, Xianyu issued a statement saying that with the opening of the Shanghai Film Festival, the demand for movie tickets on Xianyu has surged, and it is a normal personal behavior for movie tickets to circulate among movie fans at a reasonable price. Take what you need. But inflated prices will encourage ticket hoarding and keep true fans out. Xianyu said that fans are welcome to communicate in Xianyu, but the platform will pay attention to and deal with it seriously if the ticket price is inflated or the ticket transaction is too frequent.

The same situation will reappear during the 24th Shanghai Film Festival in 2021. Many popular movies have been fired for more than 2,000 yuan on second-hand platforms. In June 2021, Tao Piao Piao, the official ticketing platform of the Shanghai Film Festival, stated that it had detected some high-premium transfer tickets that flowed into Xianyu and other platforms, and had linked Xianyu platform in advance to monitor the search results of relevant keywords and provide information on problems. Take it off the shelves and resolutely put an end to the phenomenon of second-hand tickets. Fans are also welcome to report information about ticket purchases through informal channels.