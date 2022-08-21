Original title: Classic movies with endless aftertastes, worth watching

Today we’re going to talk about some memorable movies that people can watch over and over again.

Farewell My Concubine

The film revolves around the joys and sorrows of Peking Opera actors to describe the drama.

Douban score as high as 9.6.

The film uses three different colors of black, blue and red to render the entire film.

Red is mainly the embodiment of sadness in the film, such as the deceased red clothes, red candles, etc., which are all sad expressions.

Blue is loneliness. In Dieyi being deceived to take a sword, blue light appears in the film.

Black is depressing. When Xiaodouzi was cut off six fingers, the film was black. The heavy snow is also black in the rendering.

A year, a month, an hour is not a lifetime.

The tragic nature of the characters at the time is evident in the depiction of the colors. They were helpless at the time.

Duan Xiaolou is well aware that people play different roles, and Cheng Dieyi plays different roles.

What Dieyi loves is not the small building, but the play. She was immersed in the play and could not extricate herself.

Miracle Stupid Kid

The film is set in Shenzhen and starring Yi Yang Qianxi. Depicts the bits and pieces of the little people. The newly grown male protagonist had to take care of his sister who had a heart attack because of the death of his parents, and he could only do odd jobs from then on. Use the money for mobile phone repairs to support families that can't make ends meet. In an opportunity, he learned that researching mobile phone goods can cure his sister's heart disease. It is not the male protagonist that creates miracles in the movie, but the strength that every little person lifts up. In this opportunity, he met many good people, such as grandpa and grandma, who were very willing to help them. Their relatives infect the hero upward, and eventually the hero also knows the true meaning of life. Each of us is a small person. In this journey of life, we should not give in and move forward with great strides.

Spirited Away

In this film, we can deeply feel the existence of human nature. After the heroine's parents both turned into pigs, she had to step into another world. Parents are different from children, and the greed of human nature is vividly reflected in them. The most impressive character in the movie is the faceless man. Each of Miyazaki's films is very meaningful, and "Spirited Away" is my favorite one. Heroines are like real-life versions of ourselves that need constant exploration to grow. In one's life, one needs to face many different people. Some people may see each other for the last time, just keep cherishing them. Just leave no regrets.

Do you have any movie recommendations? Let's share it together!

