To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the official birth of AAPE BY *A BATHING APE®, the brand launched a series of themed activities around the anniversary story to commemorate this important milestone. In addition to more explorations and breakthroughs in product design and item selection, many new joint works and anniversary limited works are also presented.

this season,AAPEWith Japan’s famous ramen restaurant “MENYA MUSASHINoodle shop Musashi” opened10The anniversary cross-border cooperation skillfully integrates the brand’s street fashion genes and characteristic food culture to form a rich and original cross-border joint project. The cooperation series includes products such as clothing and tableware sets, and limited time ramen shops have been opened in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

【AAPE × Noodle shop Musashi | Joint series]

The first collaboration series between AAPE and Menya Musashi consists of short-sleeved T-shirts, aprons and tableware sets. The joint T-shirt is white as the background color, with AAPE classic camouflage MOONFACE printed on the front, incorporating the LOGO inspiration of Menya Musashi, and turning it into a font style full of oriental aesthetics. The brand images of both parties are displayed on the body label; The combination of red MOONFACE, ukiyo-e-style samurai images and the branding of both parties shows the collision of modern and traditional aesthetics and cross-fields with detailed pattern design. The ramen restaurant’s representative apron item uses AAPE’s iconic camouflage and logo as the base, with both brand images printed on the top, and the AAPE brand slogan printed on the tie detail; the limited body label is also used in this item. over quality.

The joint tableware set launched for this cooperation includes ramen bowls, chopsticks, spoons and placemats. The bottom of the ramen bowl presents the MOONFACE pattern in red. The brand images of both sides are printed on the inside of the bowl, and the Ukiyo-e samurai image and brand LOGO are displayed on the outside. Chopsticks and spoons are presented in black, printed with the LOGO designs of MOONFACE and Menya Musashi; the full-page AAPE camouflage placemats are also specially sewn with cooperation pattern labels. The tableware set is equipped with an exclusive black paper bag and a special packaging box printed with the main vision of the series, which has collection value and highlights the joint identity of the two parties.

【AAPE × Noodle shop Musashi | Limited time ramen shop】

In addition to launching joint products, this cooperation will also create a three-month “AAPE × Menya Musashi limited-time ramen shop” in designated Menya Musashi stores in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Tokyo from November 18 “, and specially customized an AAPE × 麺屋 Musashi ramen set meal for this cooperation. During the period, the restaurant staff will wear joint uniforms to serve customers. Whether you are an AAPE brand lover or a ramen connoisseur, you may wish to go and find out.

Four cities link up to explore the original “ape” flavor

AAPE × 麺屋武蔵 period-limited ramen store design is inspired by the 10th anniversary of AAPE and the main visual pattern of the joint name of the two parties, such as the joint camouflage traditional Japanese-style curtain, the original image of Japanese-style lanterns, window stickers, floor stickers and carpets, etc. , the conspicuous AAPE 10th anniversary LOGO brings a unique commemorative significance.

Gather together and meet the “ape” flavor journey

To celebrate the opening, on the first day of business on November 18, AAPE and Menya Musashi invited local media friends, fashion and lifestyle bloggers to gather together to taste the special “ape” made by Musashi at the AAPE × Menya Musashi Shanghai limited store Flavored ramen, and witnessed the 10th anniversary of AAPE in a warm dinner full of human touch.

AAPE × MENYA MUSASHINoodle shop MusashiJoint series in11moon18Day landing in mainland China designationAAPEspeacialistTmall official flagship store, WeChat Mini Program MallAcquisitionAPP AAPEBrand ExclusiveSync is available for sale.

AAPE × Shops where the Menya Musashi joint series is released

n Designated AAPE store in Mainland China

Shanghai: iapm / Grand Gateway Hang Lung / Hopson International Plaza

Beijing: Xidan Joy City/ Grand Pacific Department Store/ Hopson Plaza

Guangzhou: Tianhuan Plaza/ Wanlinghui

Shenzhen: China Resources Vientiane World

Shenyang: Imperial City Plaza 66

Xiamen: China Resources Vientiane City

Chengdu: Sino-Ocean Taikoo Li

Hangzhou: Lakeside Intime

Nanjing: Mixc World

Changsha: IFC

Chongqing: Beicheng Paradise Street

n AAPE Tmall official flagship store: aape.tmall.com

n AAPE official WeChat applet: AAPE

n Dewu APP: exclusively for AAPE brand

n Noodle shop Musashi designated culvert

AAPE × Noodle shop Musashi period limited ramen shop

n November 19, 2022 landing

Shanghai: Lujiazui Center L+MALL Noodle House Musashi

n Log in from November 18, 2022

Shenzhen: Bansho Tenchi Menya Musashi

Hong Kong: Rougoubou Menya Musashi Wukong Soden

Tokyo: Founder Musashi

【aboutAAPE BY *A BATHING APE®】

AAPE BY *A BATHING APE® is a young subsidiary brand of the world-renowned fashion brand A BATHING APE® (AAPE for short; pronounced AAPE). Launched in 2012, AAPE has designed a series of simple, lightweight and stylish clothing for the young trendy market, with comfortable tailoring. AAPE’s brand logo “MOON FACE” LOGO is derived from the classic ape-man head of A BATHING APE®. Its simple round face is like a young version of the ape face, and the design is distinctive and impressive. The quality of AAPE clothing maintains a high standard. In the 10 years since the brand was established, it has entered markets such as China, the United States, Japan, France, and Dubai, and is welcomed by fashion lovers all over the world.

