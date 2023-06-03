About Lee Min Ho’s recent situation revealed that after the new drama was finished, he took the initiative to take photos and his face was no longer edema and he was in good condition.

guide Hello everyone, Kobayashi will explain to you. Regarding Lee Min Ho’s recent exposure, after the new drama was finished, he took the initiative to take photos and his face was no longer edematous. Many people still don’t know the relevant information. Let us now…

1. Since Lee Min Ho joined the group to shoot new dramas, he has been keeping a low profile, and even his update frequency has become lower.

2. Lee Min Ho, who just finished filming “Pachinko”, finally started his business model. Not only did he shoot new commercials frequently, but he also took the initiative to take a recent photo, which also excited fans.

3. Lee Min Ho, who had been troubled by edema before, seemed to be in good condition and finally stopped the swelling.

5. A few days ago, Lee Min Ho posted a recent photo of himself on social platforms, and said that he is shooting a new commercial, and the feature film will be available to everyone soon.

6. In the photo, Lee Min Ho is wearing a navy blue shirt with loose hair, and it looks like she hasn’t been modeling yet.

7. However, Lee Min Ho is in a very relaxed state. He seems to be in a pretty good mood, making cute faces for the camera.

8. After seeing the new photos of Lee Min Ho, some fans said that if you can’t tell that Lee Min Ho is almost 34 years old just by looking at the photos, his sense of youth is still so strong.

9. It is worth mentioning that Lee Min Ho was frequently questioned because of his swollen face, and some people pointed out that Lee Min Ho was suspected of being fat, but this time Lee Min Ho used hard photos to prove that he is no longer swollen.

10. There is another saying that Lee Min Ho had just returned from the army when filming “The Eternal Monarch” earlier, and he made his public appearance before he was in the best condition, so it is inevitable that others will follow suit.

11. Recently, during the filming of “Pachinko”, Lee Min Ho looked sloppy and even haggard because of this role.

12. But these are not the real state of Lee Min Ho, and now Lee Min Ho has recovered his true colors.

14. Although Lee Min Ho is in good condition, fans also expect Lee Min Ho’s appearance to return to the peak again.

15. However, some careful netizens found that Lee Min Ho’s bags under the eyes seemed obvious. Although the photo of Lee Min Ho has been blessed with a filter, he can still see a clear gap under his eye, which even the filter cannot smooth out.

16. Because this eye pattern is not raised, netizens first ruled out the possibility that it is a lying silkworm.

17. If there are bags under the eyes, Lee Min Ho should take good care of them.

18. After all, in the minds of many people, Lee Min Ho is the spokesperson of beautiful men. If his bags under the eyes grow wantonly, it may be unsightly.

19. However, it is still difficult to judge Lee Min Ho’s eye condition from just one photo. Maybe it’s just a matter of angle.

20. It’s just that people pay so much attention to Lee Min Ho’s face value because they have high expectations for him.

21. In the past, the works starring Lee Min Ho were almost outside the circle, but since Lee Min Ho was accused of declining popularity, it is difficult for his works to gain more recognition.

22. The score of “The Eternal Monarch” is even more polarized, which also makes Lee Min Ho’s situation a bit awkward.

23. Seeing that a large number of post-95 male gods have been able to make their own decisions, Lee Min Ho not only has to face the outside world‘s evaluation of his appearance, but also bears the impact from the younger generation, as well as the pressure from Kim Soo Hyun, Park Seo Joon and other artists of the same age. it’s not easy

25. Next, the American drama “Pachinko” starring Lee Min Ho will meet with you. This drama is one of the few period dramas that Lee Min Ho has filmed.

26. The character played by Lee Min Ho in the play has been on the road of immigration, and the role span is very large.

27. Judging from the exposed Reuters photos, it seems that Lee Min Ho’s appearance does not have much room for display in the play, and he is a bit decadent most of the time.

28. But in fact, netizens who like to watch Korean dramas or Lee Min Ho’s works are not the audience of such dramas.

29. Coupled with the problems of the broadcast platform and the volume of the series, it is actually very difficult for “Pachinko” to become a blockbuster.

30. Especially after the controversy of “The Eternal Monarch”, whether Lee Min Ho’s next work can bring surprises is very important.

31. In fact, judging from Lee Min Ho’s current state and his appearance and style, he seems to be more suitable for acting in idol dramas.

32. Even the 38-year-old Hyun Bin became famous by acting in idol dramas, and the 34-year-old Lee Min Ho does not need to rush to complete the transformation.

33. It’s just that Lee Min Ho doesn’t seem to want to act in the comfort zone all the time, so he keeps trying new experiences.

34. Of course, not only Lee Min Ho, but also his old rival Kim Soo Hyun.

35. Kim Soo Hyun also received an invitation from a certain American TV show and decided to take part in it. This show is also in the form of a short play.

36. So if the two works can be launched at the same time, maybe Lee Min Ho will also have a frontal battle with Kim Soo Hyun.

37. As for the final result, it still depends on the performance of the two actors and the setting of the script.

38. 2021 is the 15th year of Lee Min Ho’s debut, and it can be regarded as a new beginning.

39. If he wants to continue to maintain his dominant position, he must produce better works, and we can continue to pay attention.

40. Do you think Lee Min Ho’s appearance has returned to his best state yet?

