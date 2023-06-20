Adult Swim confirms ‘Rick and Morty’ season 7 will be looking for a new voice actor to replace Justin Roiland

It is reported that Adult Swim officially confirmed that the seventh season of “Rick and Morty” will find a new voice actor to replace Justin Roiland, the main creator and voice actor of the two protagonists.

At the beginning of the year, Justin Roiland was rumored to have been accused of domestic violence and illegal imprisonment in 2020. Adult Swim and other related projects cut and terminated their partnership with Roiland. Even though all the charges have now been dismissed, Roiland still cannot return to “Rick and Morty” voices Ricky and Morty.

At the recent Annecy International Festival (Annecy International Animation Film Festival) held in France, executive producer Steve Levy and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen responded to this matter, and the latter believes that the audience can compare it to the well-known cartoon character Bugs Bunny. Has experienced a voice actor change (from Jeff Bennett to Mel Blanc), claiming that such a change will not make the audience forget the character.

The seventh season of “Rick and Morty” and related special projects are expected to be released later this year, interested readers please stay tuned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

