After 12 Sentences, Urban Artist La Perversa’s Boyfriend Is Released from Prison

Urban artist Denisse Michelle Tejeda, popularly known as La Perversa, took to her official Instagram account to announce that her boyfriend, Yesther, has finally been released from La Victoria prison after serving 12 sentences. The singer expressed her joy and love for Yesther in a now-deleted post, stating that his freedom was all she needed.

The news of Yesther’s release came to light when fellow artist Bulova posted a video on social media, showing him embracing the newly released man alongside other friends. Bulova, who is also Yesther’s brother, referred to him as his “brother on the street” after spending 12 years behind bars. Bulova is renowned for his hit song “Pomposo”.

La Perversa and Yesther made their relationship public in 2021 and have remained devoted to each other throughout Yesther’s incarceration. The singer had been visiting him in prison regularly, showing her unwavering support and love.

Fans and followers of La Perversa are ecstatic over Yesther’s newfound freedom and eagerly await their favorite artist’s next move.

