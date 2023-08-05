Ariel Tarico: “People need catharsis, the first laugh is liberation”

It was hard for him to bring himself to do a show at the theater again, but finally Ariel Tarico accepted the proposal of Juan José Campanella to appear in the beautiful Politeama (Paraná x, CABA) together with David Rotemberg with a new show of humor, that humor that does not prevent the viewer from thinking about how much truth is hidden behind the laughter that his texts provoke. This is Tarico On The Rotemberg Vote 2023, who goes on stage every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. to make the audience laugh, laughing at ourselves.

In a proposal that changes in each function according to current events and in an eminently electoral year, this duo proposes “seeing the glass half full despite the lack of liquidity.” They can be seen with their faces washed doing the best characters of their careers, directly from the radio to the theater. The best formula for an electoral year of this duo was known on Radio Miter in 2004 and, from that moment on, they have worked together and with other people, practicing the “polyhumor“.

To learn more about this idea, we talked via Zoom with Ariel Tarico, a talk in which He confessed his reluctance to return to the tables and how was the creative process behind this show. He also revealed the important role played in this assembly by the great film director, who was in charge of general supervision. Here he talks:

“We are always discussing the same issues in politics and with the same characters-Tarico confirms-. I have been imitating Hugo Moyano for more than 20 years. This time we want to show our faces and the public’s reaction had me nervous. Luckily they receive it well when we show them the construction of the character, his gestures without electronic masks like on television. We also see that people have the need to do catharsis; We notice that the first laugh is liberating and everyone follows it.”

