Bayern’s women won the first leg against top club Arsenal in the Champions League. Now it’s about getting into the semi-finals. The game in the live ticker.

The FC Bayern women won the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League in the Allianz Arena 1-0 against Arsenal. Lea Schüller scored the goal. Now the second leg in England is coming up. Can the Munich women make it to the semifinals?

You can follow the game in the live ticker here:

1. Minute – It starts! The ball rolls.

8:58 p.m.: The women from Munich have to prove themselves in the pouring rain in London. It will start soon.

8.45 p.m.: It starts in a few minutes. The Munich women go into the game with this line-up:

8.30 p.m.: With the victory in the first leg, the team of head coach Alexander Straus has the best prerequisites for a place in the semi-finals.