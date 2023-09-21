Arturo Carmona Gives His Take on the Controversy Between Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel

Mexican actress Aracely Arámbula has openly expressed her dislike for singer Luis Miguel, with whom she shares two children. Arámbula made the comments during the red carpet event of the play ‘Vaselina Timbiriche’ in Mexico on September 17. She also accused Luis Miguel of not fulfilling his obligations as a father to their teenagers.

In response to the controversy, Aracely Arámbula’s ex-boyfriend, Arturo Carmona, gave an interview to ‘Sale el sol’ to share his thoughts on the matter. Carmona stated that he believes the issue between Arámbula and Luis Miguel is a private matter between them and should not be commented on by others. He also mentioned that he no longer maintains much contact with Arámbula due to their busy schedules.

Carmona attended the same play as Arámbula on the same day, but he revealed that they did not meet at the event. He explained that he arrived after the red carpet due to prior commitments. Carmona also added that he was sitting with actress Mayrín Villanueva and ‘Lalo’ Santamarina during the play.

This recent controversy between Arámbula and Luis Miguel is just one of the many complex episodes in the singer’s personal life. Luis Miguel has two children, Michelle Salas and Miguel Gallego, with Stephanie Salas and Aracely Arámbula, respectively. The relationships with his children have had their ups and downs over the years. Stephanie Salas initially kept her daughter’s paternity a secret until Michelle herself publicly revealed that her father was Luis Miguel. The singer eventually recognized Michelle and their relationship has been described as good. Similarly, Luis Miguel initially had a close relationship with his sons Miguel and Daniel but has faced some criticism for allegedly not fulfilling his fatherly duties.

Overall, Luis Miguel’s personal life continues to be a subject of public interest, with his relationships with his children and their mothers being closely followed by fans and the media.