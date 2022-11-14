With an elegant smile, Lv Siqing, who stood in the center of the stage, was as unrestrained as ever. He waved his bowstrings, sometimes performed classics, sometimes turned into conductors, and led young musicians to swim in the ocean of music… On the evening of November 13, the stage of the 28th “Autumn in Rongcheng” Chengdu International Music Season ushered in Famous violinist Lu Siqing and Meijie New Youth Orchestra. In the concert that night, in addition to bringing Bach’s two violin concertos, Vivaldi’s classic works – the full set of “Four Seasons” violin concertos were also brought to the music season, so that “Autumn in Rongcheng” is more than “Autumn” “. At the same time, in the encore session, the re-arranged chamber music version of “Autumn in Rongcheng” by young composer Wen Ziyang also made a surprise appearance. It is worth mentioning that in this performance, Lu Siqing used the 1751 Guadagnini violin provided by Yu Foundation, allowing the audience to hear the wonderful sounds from more than 270 years ago.

Sometimes conducting and sometimes performing Lv Siqing and young musicians ensemble of Bach’s famous pieces

In the first half of the concert, Lv Siqing and Meijie New Youth Orchestra brought two profound, tragic and expansive Bach works to the audience of “Autumn in Rongcheng” – “Violin Concerto No. 1 in A Minor” and “E Major”. Violin Concerto. Lu Siqing said that Bach is a composer he likes and admires very much. He is a representative of the human spirit and soul. As the “father of Western music”, his music is full of structure and rich in layers, and he requires a lot of musicians between parts. high. He said that he liked Bach’s concertos and a cappella sonatas very much, and that night he said that he tried to present his love for Bach in the concert.

Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor is sacred and solemn in listening sense, while Violin Concerto in E major expresses the simplicity and beauty of Bach’s music vividly and vividly through the string tones of the artists on stage. On the stage, Lv Siqing sometimes danced his bowstrings, guiding the direction of the music, and sometimes turned back into a performer, cooperating tacitly with the young musicians of the Meijie New Youth Orchestra. When the last note slipped out of Lv Siqing’s strings, the concert hall burst into applause.

This kind of non-conductor chamber music performance was very common in the Baroque period. Lv Siqing hopes that this form will allow young musicians to show more initiative in their performances. Instead of always listening to the conductor, they should be good at it. Express your attitude towards music, your knowledge and your own personality.

Feel the reincarnation of “Four Seasons” with Lu Siqing in the music

After the intermission, Lu Siqing and the young performers brought Vivaldi’s classic: “Four Seasons” Violin Concerto. Many music lovers are no strangers to this famous song. This violin concerto, composed by Vivaldi 300 years ago, is still a classic piece with high frequency in various concerts to this day. As the first piece of “Four Seasons”, the light-hearted and gorgeous “Spring” sounded like a spring breeze. With Lv Siqing and Meijie New Youth Orchestra’s solo and full performances that seemed to respond and echo, the “spring” of “Four Seasons” slowly ended in a sunny and cheerful mood after the spring rain… The next “Summer”, “” “Autumn” and “Winter”, Lv Siqing and the performers used wonderful and varied notes and relaxed melodies to paint the audience a scene of the four seasons, sometimes refreshing, sometimes exciting and shocking.

Meijie New Youth Orchestra is an orchestra under the music brand Meijie Music, which has been deeply involved in the classical music field for many years. , The members are all outstanding graduates of the Conservatory of Music who are about to graduate or have just left the school, and some are teachers of the Conservatory of Music. Although this 20-member chamber orchestra was just established last year, it is already a new musical force that cannot be underestimated in the field of classical music.

In the encore session, the multi-instrumental work “Reflections in Rongcheng in Autumn” created by young Sichuan composer Wen Ziyang based on the Sichuan folk song “The Sun Comes Out Joyfully” is presented again in a new arrangement. The chamber music version of this piece was premiered in the special performance of Lv Siqing and young Sichuan artists in the 26th “Autumn in Rongcheng” Chengdu International Music Season “The Light of Future Music”. The way the work plays out. Lu Siqing and the Meijie New Youth Orchestra have performed the repertoires made by Wen Ziyang many times. The string orchestra version “Autumn Reflection in Rongcheng” is a “dialogue” after a lapse of 3 years, reflecting the expectations. future.

