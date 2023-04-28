Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this Friday’s price

He blue dollar today Friday April 28 of 2023 prior to the opening of the market is listed $462,00 for purchase and $467,00 for sale.

The american currency parallel will present a downward trend after having lost $7 last Thursday, after the unprecedented escalation in which it reached a value of $495.

The fixed term calculator: how much do you earn by investing 100,000 pesos with the new interest rate

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today friday april 28 trades at $220,50 for purchase and $228,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes at $441,11 for purchase and $442,22 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $442,68 for purchase and $443,27 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $377,02.

Dollar today: the blue maintains its downward trend

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this friday april 28 a $221,60 for purchase and $222,00 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

Through cryptocurrency operations, the crypto dollar trades at $434,00 for the purchase now $443,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this friday april 28 a $457,90.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this Friday April 28 a $497,00 for purchase and $502,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Friday 28th of April listed on the formal market $237,00 for purchase and $246,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is 28th of April listed on the formal market $43,45 for purchase and $47,45 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $84,00 y $89,00 for buying and selling respectively.

To calm uncertainty about the dollar, the BCRA Board approved a 91% rate hike

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is friday april 28said index places the country risk at 2,657 basis points.

PM