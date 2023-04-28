BRING – Greetings – News – EU

CHI PAGA BRING

the association does not receives and is against public funding (also 5 per thousand)

Its economic strength are inscriptions and contributions donated by those who deem it useful

DONATE NOW

Fighting fast fashion, ‘disposable’ fashion. With 68 votes in favour, no against and one abstention, the European Parliament’s Environment Committee (Envi) approved an own-initiative report with a series of recommendations to introduce measures at European level to ensure that fabrics are produced in a circular, sustainable way and socially just. In the framework of the circular economy package the European Commission adopted in March last year presented the EU strategy for sustainable and circular textiles to address the whole life cycle of textile products and propose actions to change the way where we produce and consume textile products. The report adopted in Envi should be voted on by the entire plenary in Strasbourg before the summer.A note from the Parliament explains that in order to “counteract the overproduction and excessive consumption of clothing and footwear”, the committee invites the Commission and the EU countries to adopt measures to put an end to “fast fashion”, starting with a clear definition of the term based on “high volumes of lower quality garments at low price levels”. Consumers should be better informed to help them make responsible and sustainable choices, including through the introduction of a ‘digital product passport’ in the forthcoming revision of the ecodesign regulation, as also foreseen in the European Commission’s proposal. MEPs are also calling on the Commission and member states to ensure that production processes become less energy and water consuming, avoid the use and release of harmful substances and reduce the footprint of materials and consumption. MEPs are also calling for the revised Waste Framework Directive to include specific separate targets for the prevention, collection, re-use and recycling of textile waste, as well as the phasing out of landfilling of textiles.Other recommendations include: the inclusion of an explicit ban on the destruction of unsold and returned textile products in EU ecodesign rules; clear rules to end greenwashing practices, through ongoing legislative work on empowering consumers in the green transition and regulating green claims; ensure fair and ethical trade practices through the application of EU trade agreements; launch without further delay the Commission’s initiative to prevent and minimize the release of microplastics and microfibres into the environment.(Gea – Green Economy Agency)