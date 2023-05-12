Boca tied and shares the lead: the tables in the women’s first division and the next date

Boca Juniors tied today with Independiente 1-1, at the Libertadores de América-Ricardo Bochini stadium, and shares the lead with Rosario Central and UAI Urquiza -who won their commitments on the day-, in the Women’s Soccer Championship, in one of the meetings that closed the eleventh date of the contest.

The striker Amancay Urbani (17m. PT), scored with her right foot, to open the scoring for the “Gladiadoras”, and the attacker Valentina Barroso (8m. ST), matched it for the “Diablas”.

The xeneize team -current champion of the tournament-, with equality, shares the top of the championship together with Rosario Central and UAI Urquiza with 27 points, while Independiente remains in fifth place with 23 units.

Rosario Central, in turn, thrashed Lanús 3-0, as a visitor, and is one of the leaders in the women’s tournament. The forward Agustina Dontato (16m. PT), the defender Valentina Mana (10m. ST -from a penalty kick-) and the forward Belén Díaz (15m. ST) converted for the visit that celebrated its fourth victory in a row.

The Rosario team comes from beating Excursionistas 2-0 at home last date, also 2-0 against Independiente in Avellaneda and the same result at home against Ferro.

The victory placed Rosario Central along with UAI Urquiza and Boca Juniors, at the top of the tournament with 27 units.

UAI Urquiza, meanwhile, thrashed Estudiantes de Buenos Aires 4-0, as a visitor. in the Martín Coronado Estate of the Caseros entity and is one of the leading teams in the contest.

Daiana Falfán (3m. PT), Paula de la Serna (9m. PT), and two conversions by Romina Núñez (16 and 18m. PT), scored for the “Furgón”, which with this result celebrated its second victory in a row.

In turn, River Plate beat Platense 2-1 at the River Camp in Ezeiza. Catalino Primo with two markings (2 and 10m. PT), for the “Millionaires”, who added their second conquest in a row -last date they beat Gimnasia La Plata 3-0 in the Buenos Aires capital-, and Giuliana Sanabria (36m. ST), discounted for the “Calamari”.

In addition, San Lorenzo lost by toleada 3 to 0 against Excursionistas, in Bajo Belgrano. Natalia Tévez scored a double (8 and 19m. PT) and the Japanese Ichika Egashira (40m. ST) completed the annotations for the team from the Belgrano neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

Other recorded results: Huracán 0 – Racing Club 2 and Belgrano 2 – Defenders of Belgrano 0.

Last Wednesday the date began with the following results: El Porvenir 1 – Gimnasia La Plata 1; Ferro 0 – SAT 1; and Students of La Plata – Banfield 1.

With three toes, start Date 12 of the YPF Women's Championship. Boca will receive Hikers and UAI to LP Students, while Rosario Central will visit San Lorenzo.

