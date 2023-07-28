Bottega Veneta Releases New Short Film ‘All the Way to You’ Highlighting Self-Expression and Authentic Luxury

Bottega Veneta Collaborates with Director Zou Jing for New Short Film “All the Way to You”

In an exciting collaboration, luxury fashion brand Bottega Veneta has partnered with emerging director Zou Jing for their latest short film entitled “All the Way to You.” This is the third collaboration between the brand and Zou Jing, following their successful projects “Love, On the Road” and “All the Way Home.”

Directed by Zou Jing and entrusted by Matthieu Blazy, the creative director of Bottega Veneta, “All the Way to You” tells a captivating story of love set in the streets and alleys of different cities in China. The film showcases various characters, each running passionately and showcasing the intricate and confusing aspects of love. Unlike cliché endings, the film focuses on the pure joy and endless energy of pursuing love, with chance encounters and encounters with strangers or past lovers adding to the ingenuity of the narrative.

The short film features renowned musician Mika in one of the leading roles, along with returning actors Wei Xiaotong and Xu Yifei, who previously appeared in the brand’s 2022 Chinese Valentine’s Day short film. Their presence adds to the continuity and connection between Bottega Veneta’s previous works. The film highlights Bottega Veneta’s emphasis on self-expression and being true to oneself, as well as Blazy’s ethos of authenticity as the ultimate luxury.

The collaboration with Zou Jing and the inclusion of notable talent in the cast further solidify Bottega Veneta’s commitment to pushing boundaries and creating unique storytelling experiences. The brand recently showcased its 2023 Winter Collection Beijing Fashion Show, which received rave reviews for its innovative designs and presentation.

“All the Way to You” is yet another testament to Bottega Veneta’s dedication to artistic collaborations and the exploration of love and self-expression. The film is sure to captivate audiences with its creative storytelling and visually stunning cinematography.

