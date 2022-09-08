Author: Gao Chang (Editor-in-Chief of “Chinese Poetry” Magazine, Director of the Special Issue Center of the Chinese Culture Newspaper, Vice President of the Chinese Poetry Society, Member of the Poetry Committee of the Chinese Writers Association, author of “I Love Writing Poetry” and “The Emotional Climate of China in a Century”, etc.)

The bright moon is in the sky, and the Mid-Autumn Festival is here again. Since ancient times, Chinese poets have always had a strong moon complex. Whenever they “raise their heads to look at the bright moon”, they are very easy to be emotionally moved – to embrace the moon, to miss the moon, to invite the moon to share a cup… Poets look to the moon to express their feelings, There are so many poems, and the love is endless.

Thoughts in a Quiet Night (Chinese painting) by Dai Dunbang

In 2021, in the ancient city of Taierzhuang, Zaozhuang, Shandong, the actors and the full moon staged the “Shuangyue Mid-Autumn Festival” performance.Xinhua News Agency

The “Super Moon” taken near the Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan on July 13, 2022.Xinhua News Agency

one

The Mid-Autumn Festival night in the ninth year of Song Xining (1076) was a beautiful night with a clear white wind for a month.

That night, the poet Su Dongpo, who was an official in Mizhou (now in the vicinity of Zhucheng, Shandong), drank all night until dawn, and then he was drunk and swayed with a magical brush. The words are written like this:

When is the moon? Ask the sky for wine. I don’t know what year it is in the palace of heaven. I want to ride the wind back home, but I am afraid that the high place will be too cold. Dancing clear shadow, like in the world.

Turn Zhuge, low Qi household, according to no sleep. There should be no hatred, what is the long way to go? People have joys and sorrows, and the moon is cloudy and sunny. This is difficult to complete. Nung, moon and new moon.

This poem expresses deep philosophical thoughts with magnificent imagination, and it is indeed a very warm swan song. “Shui Tiao Song Head” was originally a lyric and could have been sung with music, but unfortunately the ancient music has been lost. Fortunately, in the 1980s, this lyric was recomposed by Taiwanese composer Liang Hongzhi, and singers such as Teresa Teng and Faye Wong sang it successively. The “Festival Song” of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

A scholar of the Southern Song Dynasty, Hu Zai, said: “The Mid-Autumn Festival Ci, since Dongpo’s “Shui Diao Ge Head” came out, the remaining words were all useless.” He thinks that Su Dongpo’s poem about the Mid-Autumn Festival is the best. After reading this poem, the others There is no need to read the works of man. With such a high evaluation, one can imagine the important position of this “Water Melody Song Head” in the Mid-Autumn Festival poetry. However, Hu Tsai’s words are still a bit absolute. In fact, there are still a lot of outstanding works of Mid-Autumn Festival poems written by other poets. For example, on the Mid-Autumn Festival in the second year of Su Dongpo’s writing “Shui Diao Song Head”, his younger brother Su Zhe wrote another wonderful “Water Diao Song Head·Xuzhou Mid-Autumn Festival”:

How long is the parting one, and seven have spent the Mid-Autumn Festival. Last year in Tobu this evening, the moon was full of sorrow. What does it mean that at the foot of Pengcheng Mountain, it is the same as the ancient Bian of the Fanqing River, and the ship carries Liangzhou. Advocating to help the Qing Dynasty, the wild geese set off from Tingzhou.

Sitting in the guest, green feathers, purple Qiqiu. Sue is a rogue, and she has never been left behind when she goes to the west. Tonight, Qingzun treats guests, and tomorrow night, Gufan Water Station, still shines from worry. But I am afraid of being the same as Wang Can, and I will always climb the building.

This poem may be relatively unfamiliar to today’s readers. You might as well read it together with Su Dongpo’s “Shui Tiao Song Head” and enjoy it carefully. What are the different flavors of the two?

At that time, Su Zhe and his brother Su Shi were reunited in Xuzhou, enjoying the moon by boat, drinking and feasting, and sharing the joy of festivals. But after the holiday, I had to say goodbye to my brother. When he was parting, Su Zhe wrote this affectionate poem to his brother. The meaning of the word is that I have been separated from my brother for seven years. This year, we are fortunate to be reunited, but tomorrow we will be separated from each other. The ruthless moon always arouses people’s sorrow again and again, but refuses to stop for us. This good time will always stay by my side… Su Zhe did not expound the profound philosophy of life like Su Shi did, but just used simple words to describe and lament the gatherings and separations between brothers. In the poem, the joy of reuniting after a long absence is written, as well as the sadness that cannot be separated. The mysterious and desolate feeling does not need to be deliberately exaggerated, and it does not need to be described beautifully, and the deep brotherhood has its own touching spiritual power, which is unique. Simple and sincere subtlety.

two

The full moon is in the sky, and relative to the building, it will always make people feel that Mochizuki is far away. Looking at the same month for a month, sustenance of infinite love. Zhang Jiuling of the Tang Dynasty wrote “The bright moon is born on the sea, and the world is at this time”, Du Fu wrote “The dew is white tonight, the moon is the hometown of Ming Dynasty”, Wang Jian wrote “Tonight the moon is bright, people look forward to it, I don’t know who will fall in autumn”, They are all ancient sayings. Another Tang Dynasty poet Yin Wengui sighed in “The Night of August 15th” that “the most reunion night is the Mid-Autumn Festival”, which has aroused widespread resonance among many people. The first half of the poem goes like this:

Thousands of miles without clouds mirror Kyushu,

The most reunion night is the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Covered with ice and color,

The water is condensed everywhere.

Yin Wengui is not very famous, but his poems are beautifully written. The moon, which seemed to be static, suddenly became a little lively and agile under his pen. He likened the moonlight to the colorful ice that fell on his body and the water light that “flowed” on the ground, creating a wonderful atmosphere and a quiet atmosphere. Beautiful and sad, bright and clear, implying a dignified and transparent beautiful state.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is also known as Qiu Xi, Yue Xi, Moon Festival, Moonlight Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival, Moon Worship Festival, etc. It originated in ancient times, was popularized in the Han Dynasty, was finalized in the early years of the Tang Dynasty, and prevailed after the Song Dynasty, so it was written by the poets of the Tang and Song Dynasties. There are more chants about the Mid-Autumn Festival. During the Mid-Autumn Festival, people carry out folk activities such as offering sacrifices to the moon, admiring the moon, eating moon cakes, playing with lanterns, appreciating osmanthus flowers, drinking osmanthus wine and other folk activities. In addition, there is another activity that northerners may feel a little unfamiliar with, which is watching tides under the moon.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, after the sun, the moon and the earth are connected in a straight line, the combined force of the moon and the sun on the sea water is the largest, so the Mid-Autumn tide is formed. Among them, the Qiantang River tide is the most spectacular and the most famous. The ancients especially liked to go to the Qiantang River to watch the tide during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Song Dynasty poet Shi Dazu wrote in “Man Jianghong Mid-Autumn Night Tide”: “The light goes straight down, the dragon’s cave. The sound goes straight up, the toad cave. Looking at the sky and the earth, the hole is like a brush. The agitation can drive the powder, and you can swallow it with a toast. Wu Yue. When it comes to the Ming Dynasty, it seems to be like children’s Cao, and my heart should be broken.” He wrote about watching the tide under the moon in a majestic, expansive and passionate, full of energy and dynamic.

three

As for the ancient poems describing the moon, I would also like to introduce to you a poem “The Mid-Autumn Festival to the Moon” by the Tang Dynasty poet Cao Song:

The cloudless world is autumn three and five,

See the toad pan Shanghai career.

until the end of the day,

Never took a private photo of a family.

There was no cloud in the Mid-Autumn Festival belonging to Cao Song, and people looked up to watch the moon rise from the sea. The moonlight spreads equally to thousands of households, never favoring any single family. This kind of spiritual realm where all households share the same glory and the world shines brightly, transcends personal joys and sorrows, and embodies a rare thought of fraternity and equality, which is worthy of serious appreciation.

There is also a work that embodies profound worry, as well as a piece of “Mid-Autumn Night” by Li Qiao, a poet in the Tang Dynasty:

In the cold sky on the planet, everyone speaks four seas.

Knowing that thousands of miles away, there is no rain and wind?

Li Qiao’s “Wind” was selected into primary school Chinese textbooks, and readers may be familiar with his name. His “Mid-Autumn Night” avoids the common theme of thinking about relatives and friends, and writes unique depth and sensitivity, which is also worth recommending to everyone. The poet Cao Song saw that the moonlight was equally bright everywhere, while the poet Li Qiao warned people that the weather may not always be clear. Who can be sure that there are no storms thousands of miles away? The world is originally big, and the weather is different. After admiring the beauty of the bright moon in the sky, you must be prepared for both trials and tribulations. The song “Mid-Autumn Night” came out of nowhere, making us notice a stern reminder, sense a wise look, and realize an open-minded heart…

Of course, in the face of the bright moon, poets are not all so rational and serious, but more of a romantic imagination. Song Dynasty poet Lu You was fascinated by the moon at home. He had a strange idea. He fantasized about flying to Dongting Lake to appreciate the moonlight. “:

The light smoke and the mist are nine Xiaoxiao cold,

Su Yue looked at it like a blank star.

Dongting should be better this evening,

Who can cross Qingluan from me.

Reading his poem, it seems that there is a scent of wine mixed with moonlight in my heart. A wobbly old man suddenly appeared in front of me, squinting slightly, his staff reveled in a bright and fascinating dream…

In fact, in addition to Lu You, there is a Song Dynasty poet who wants to fly on the Mid-Autumn Festival night, Xin Qiji. He wrote in the next chapter of “Tai Chang Yin Jiankang Mid-autumn Night Fu for Lu Shuqian”: “It is good to ride the wind, the sky is thousands of miles away, and you can look down at the mountains and rivers. Go to Gui Po Su, humane is, and there is more clear light.” The poet imagines himself Riding the mighty breeze to fly to the sky, overlooking the great rivers and mountains in the sky, and preparing to fly into the moon to cut off the laurels, so that the moonlight will shine more on the beautiful world. This kind of fancy and arrogant tone is really amazing! Su Dongpo recited “I want to ride the wind back” in “Shui Tiao Song Head”, he just thought about it, and then he hesitated in his heart, but he didn’t “fly”. And Xin Qiji added a lot of pride, which is directly “going with the wind”, which seems to be more enjoyable than Su Dongpo.

Every Mid-Autumn Festival, reading poetry and reading the month, reading endless thoughts, endless warmth and beauty. The moon is like the annual rings of the years, conveying eternal emotions, storing memories of vicissitudes, and watching the changes in the world. At this moment, the bright moonlight in front of the bed, suspected to be frost on the ground, I raised my head to look at the bright moon in that round of poems, and I lowered my head to think of my hometown…

Four

We are all familiar with Li Bai’s “Silent Night Thoughts”: “The bright moonlight in front of the bed is suspected to be frost on the ground. Raise your head to look at the bright moon, and bow your head to think of your hometown.” This version is the most widely circulated. The predecessors spoke highly of “Silent Night Thoughts”, praising it for “straightforward writing, heartfelt music, no coloring” and “absolutely sculpting, pure innocence”.

In fact, Li Bai also has a work that readers are not familiar with. It also describes the content of Mochizuki’s feelings. The title is “The Resentment of Yujie”. Exquisitely looking at the autumn moon.” The predecessors also spoke highly of this poem, praising it as “not complaining, but elegant” and “beautiful and pure, naturally pleasant”.

These two poems are written by the same author, but why is “Quiet Night Thought” a household name, but “The Resentment of Yujie” only stays in the circle of classical literature? There is a real meaning in this, and if you want to distinguish and say it. I think there seem to be several reasons:

First, nostalgia is a universal emotion, while palace resentment is a niche emotion. The former can directly find a little consonance in the hearts of the audience, and the range of resonance and empathy aroused is greater than that of the latter. “Quiet Night Thought” is full of life and smells of fireworks; “Yujie Resentment” is reserved and arrogant, not understanding people’s feelings and being down-to-earth.

Second, “Silent Night Thoughts” blurted out, and you can understand it at a glance, and it directly produces the aesthetic feeling of reading. Its oral expression is plain and clear, and it is more transparent than the carefully chosen written language of “Yujie Resentment”.

Third, “Silent Night Thoughts” is solid and stable, accurate and appropriate, able to hold up, swung round, flat, clear, and able to withstand criticism and scrutiny. This poem downplays the skills, and the wonderful hand puppets are naturally interesting; while the “Jade Stage Resentment” highlights the rendering, and the carving and carving are hidden.

Fourth, the timeliness, visual sense, and immersive life characteristics of “Quiet Night Thought” are very prominent. The scenes in it can be substituted anywhere and are very natural and real; while the scenes in “Jade Steps and Resentments” are far away from the crowd, and there are even artificial fakes. , Suspiciously conjectured.

Fifth, “Silent Night Thought” is full of transparent ancient meaning, simple and lovely; while “Jade Order Resentment” is more than skillful, slightly heavy-handed, and lacks a simple feeling.

The contrasting effect of “Silent Night Thoughts” and “The Resentment of Yujie” is a representative case of the dissemination of poetry aesthetics. Standing above the jade steps, shouting hollowly, “Jade steps give birth to white dew” and “Long Long Wang Qiuyue”, although these sentences are beautiful, they still have an invisible sense of distance from readers. There are many good sayings from ancient times. Yin Qianqiu rhyme, write the taste of the world! The various language technologies that are not included are just the icing on the cake. In Qing Dynasty scholar Pan Deyu’s “Yangyizhai Poetry Talk”, he believed that “the first is to obtain Qingtong, the second is to be alert and refined, and finally to be natural, which is the three realms of poetry.” Profound and precise, “natural” means plain and unpretentious. “Quiet Night Thoughts” has done very well in these three points.

five

I noticed that when someone mentioned “Silent Night Thoughts”, there was another comment: “Li Bai’s poem is absolutely innocent, pure and innocent, just like the true nature of the “Midnight” folk song, so although it does not use the ancient title of Yuefu “Ziye Song” is the title of Yuefu songs, and there are 42 existing songs, which are collected in “Yuefu Poetry Collection”. Among them, there is such a song in “Midnight’s Four O’clock Song, Autumn Song”: “The autumn wind enters the window, and the curtain rises. Looking up at the bright moon, the sentiment is a thousand miles of light.” The situation in the poem is directly related to “Silent Night Thoughts”. blood relationship. Especially the third sentence “Looking up at the bright moon” is almost exactly the same as “Looking up at the bright moon”. However, the words “Luo tent”, “Piao Ying” and “Thousand Miles of Light” in the poem are still unfamiliar. In addition, Li Bai’s star effect is unparalleled, so the anonymous song “Song of Midnight Four Seasons: Into the Window in Autumn Night” was published in “Silent Night Thoughts”. “In the face of the huge influence, I had to retreat.

After Li Bai, there are many more Mochizuki poems titled “Sincere Nights”. for example:

Raise your head to see the bright moon, the eternal moon is immortal.

The moon is full and the person is also full, and the person and the month should be like each other.

(Ming Tang Wenfeng’s “Silent Night Thoughts”)

Wandering around in the middle of the night, the sky is like a wash of moon.

For the memory of the people in the boudoir, the water of the Xiangjiang River is small.

(Ming Zheng Weiguang “Silent Night Thoughts”)

The autumn moon enters my bed, and the autumn wind blows my bed.

Don’t be a fan of the moon, proud of flying feathers.

The autumn wind blows my bed, and the autumn moon enters my bed.

A room with a heart of the four seas, thinking about it for a long time.

(Qing · Hongli “Silent Night Thought”)

A few years ago, I also saw a special “author”‘s “Silent Night Thoughts”: “In the shadow of the moon and the bright and the clear, the dew is in front of the cold green bottle. It is still like the old year.” This antique and well-established song Wujue is “created” by an artificial intelligence robot. At first glance, it looks good, but if you taste it carefully, you can find many flaws. The prominent “slots” are: the imagery is familiar, the rhetoric is related, and the lack of blood and body temperature.

The robot, which can write poetry, appeared on CCTV in 2017, and competed with three college student poets from Tsinghua University, Peking University and Wuhan University to write poetry, which became a sensational poetic news. The “creation” principle of the robot is to record more than 300,000 works of thousands of poets from the Tang Dynasty to the Qing Dynasty in advance. “The entire robot system has a volume of more than 20 G.” That is to say, this robot only memorizes the regular techniques such as common rhetoric and rhetoric, grammatical syntax, etc. of the predecessors’ works through massive big data analysis, and then performs some rearrangements and combinations according to the on-site requirements of the topic. match. This arrangement and collocation of rhetorical exercises, word refinement, and text reflection can be very beautiful, but it is not the poet’s real emotion and reality description, and cannot show the poet’s true spiritual brilliance, intellectual sharpness and life experience.

six

Robots that can write poetry have better memory and storage capabilities than humans, have a richer vocabulary, and have more comprehensive and in-depth analysis and synthesis capabilities. But looking back at the entire production process, it is still unavoidable that the rigidity and rigidity common in mechanical manufacturing. Although I circled around and said some “quaintness” with “no word and no origin”, such “writing” can’t show a unique life experience after all, and it can’t stand the frank soul questioning. Just as building a house requires laying the foundation, a sincere creative attitude is the foundation of this house. Without the support of the foundation, the house of this language will of course not be able to stand.

We can go on to compare the following two works:

The moon arrives on the sycamore, and the wind comes to the willow side.

The courtyard is deep and quiet, no one can say anything about this scene.

(Song Shaoyong “The Moon Comes to the Indus”)

The days of the Qingbo harvest are sluggish, and Hualin’s voice is at the beginning.

The whereabouts of the hibiscus dew, and the willows are sparse in the moon.

Yan Weiqi was quilted, and Zhao took the yellow robe.

Acacia blocks the sound, and the feeling of separation from the dream.

(Northern and Northern Dynasties, 萧悫《Autumn Thoughts》)

Li Dongyang of the Ming Dynasty didn’t like Shao Yong’s song very much. He believed that “the moon comes to the phoenix tree, and the wind comes to the willow side” is not like the syntax of the Tang Dynasty, but “the whereabouts of the hibiscus dew, the willows are sparse in the moon” is a poetic language. In other words, he prefers Xiao Qi’s “Autumn Thoughts”. However, as readers of later generations, we can compare it again. We also write about the moonlit night scene. Which one is more likely to arouse sympathy in our hearts? I personally think that Shao Yong’s Five Absolutes are clearer and closer to people’s hearts.

Although Xiao Qi’s works take a lot of thought, they are not as natural and pure as Shao Yong’s works, fresh and simple. Poetry must have temperature, heat, and pain after all. The high realm pursued by creation is actually similar to martial arts practice, which emphasizes “to win with no tricks” and to return to the basics.

seven

In the letter that Ye Zhishan sent to his father, Mr. Ye Shengtao, he once criticized Zhang Xian of Song Dynasty for “the cloud breaks the moon and the flowers play the shadows”. He said: “The three main words in the seven characters are too crowded, which is not in line with the leisurely mood expressed.” “There is a sense of urgency in reading, which has a lot to do with the tone, ‘broken'” Come ”get’ these three verbs… It’s like chasing something, come and don’t come.”

Mr. Ye Shengtao also expressed his criticisms in his reply: “This sentence is artificial and unnatural, the word ‘broken’ is forced to be used, the word ‘lai’ is forced, and ‘Nongying’ also has the problem of being artificial. To put it simply, this sentence cannot be repeated. The child gives a lively and vivid impression.” “The problem is still unnatural and unreal. To say that the cloud is ‘broken’ seems fresh and blunt. Saying that the moon ‘comes’ is also more reluctant than the moon ‘present’, the moon ‘dew’ (of course , ‘Xian’ and ‘Lu’ are both cheep, not suitable). Say ‘Hua Nongying’, interesting, but too delicate.”

I agree with the views of Mr. Ye Shengtao and Mr. Ye Zhishan. “Break”, “get” and “come” are just a few rhetorical tricks, but what hinders the expression of the work is the natural sense of language and natural charm. “The wind is uncertain. The people are quiet at the beginning. The red should be full in the morning and sunset”… The insertion of partial carvings such as “broken”, “get” and “lai” in such a simple style affects the freedom and smoothness of the overall work.

Hu Zai of the Southern Song Dynasty once wrote: “The first gentleman tasted the words, and the Po word ‘Low Qihu’ should be clouded with ‘Guanqihu’. Once the word is changed, the better the word.” This means that his father thought that Su Shi’s The word “low” in “Shuidiao Getou” “Zuanzhu Pavilion, low Qihu, Zhao Wumian” should be changed to “peep”. However, although the word “low” is common, it has the beauty of simplicity. Hu Fu’s change of words turned the pure moon into a personified “peeping”, which seemed to misinterpret Mr. Su’s perspective change. I don’t know where the “good” is? There are already two verbs “zhuan” and “zhao” in the word, and the adjective “low” is used as a verb to explain the whereabouts of the moon clearly, which also makes the text more turbulent. what’s wrong? In addition, if it is changed to the word “peep”, then there will be a semantic conflict with the word “zhao” below, but it will be confusing and self-defeating.

The more mature a poet is, the more he must restrain the urge to show off his skills, refrain from flashy language, be willing to show integrity, and return to the state of simplicity and sincerity. This authentic state “is neither strange nor strange, stripped of literary grace, knowing what is wonderful but not knowing why it is wonderful”.

Eight

When it comes to Mochizuki, I especially like a poem “Sitting Alone in the Moonlit Night in Tiantong Mountain” by Yi Shunding, a poet in the Qing Dynasty:

There is no dust in the green mountains, and no clouds in the blue sky.

There is only one month in the sky, and there is only one person in the mountains.

The meaning of the poem is to say that the color of the green hills is so pure that it does not stain a speck of red dust, and the azure sky is so clean that there is not a trace of cloud.

There is only a bright moon in the sky, and there is only one person in Tiantong Mountain (referring to the author himself). The whole poem adopts the technique of line drawing, which vividly and vividly describes the tranquility and peace of the moonlit night in the mountains. The word “one” is boldly embedded in the same position of each sentence. Because of the poet’s ingenious artistic treatment, the two “nothings” do not feel provocative or repetitive, but create a unique sense of formal beauty. For the two “wei”, there is a big realm and a big mind. The whole poem sets off and enriches each other with full images. The circle and the line correspond to each other, the movement and the static are in contrast, the virtual and the real are created, the front and back are contrasted, and they complement each other. Fine tasting, contains infinite emotions.

Thinking from mathematical thinking, the first two sentences of this poem are written as 0, and the last two sentences are written as 1. When the poet is sitting alone, he restores to a state similar to a semiconductor. There are only two ways of feeling, 0 and 1, which correspond to binary storage and computing state. Solve, design and cover through the binary method of 01 gradual change, subtly disassemble the multi-angle space and complex world problems into two most concise and simple numbers to solve. In the poet’s vision, all kinds of complicated quantities and abstractions have been removed, but the broad, broad and delicate authenticity and image are retained. This simple digital embedding and vivid mathematical thinking provide us with a blueprint for emotional thinking and system design for expressing difficult and complex themes.

Yi Shunding’s poems tend to focus on cool tones. Today, Liu Zheng has a warm-toned work of looking at the moon alone in the mountains. The poem is titled “Dunhuang Mingsha Mountain Appreciating the Moon”. I accompany… It seems to be sitting next to me, speechless and only stunned. It seems to be far away from Guanshan, and my soul appears in a dream. Looking at it for a long time is like a smile, showing a little rhinoceros. The moon, the moon, I suddenly feel each other. I run to the moon, and the moon calls to me. I am compatible with the moon, and the moon is dazzling and dazzling.” The moon in Liu Zheng’s works is colorful, lively and lovely, and the full passion and harmony of the unity of people on that day. The dignified style creates a natural realm full of life and interest, which is sincere and transparent, warm and warm, lively, and a little humorous. Such original ecological and life-filled personality poems are unforgettable.

Nine

The Qing Dynasty poet Huang Jingren has a poem “Qi Huai”:

Several times spent sitting down and blowjob,

Yinhan Red Wall looks into the distance.

As if the stars were not last night,

For whom is the wind exposed at midnight.

The lingering thoughts are exhausting the cocoon,

Just like the heartache after peeling the banana.

In three or five years, in the third and fifth month,

The poor glass of wine never went away.

The “three or five months in three or five months” here uses multiplication skills. The product of three and five multiplied by fifteen, the actual meaning of the poem is to recall the beautiful appearance of the fifteen-year-old girl under the full moon on the fifteenth night, so that this glass of wine in her hand can no longer eliminate the lovesickness and sorrow in her heart. This expression of three-five-five-five is more cordial and affectionate than directly describing fifteen years old and fifteen nights, and it is also more subtle.

Such usages appear frequently in ancient poetry. For example, Jia Yucun’s poem about the moon in “A Dream of Red Mansions”:

At three or five times, we will reunite,

Full of sunny guardrails.

Only one round in the sky is held,

The people of the world looked up.

The three-five here also refers to three multiplied by five, and the product is used to express the specific number “fifteen”, which is the meaning of fifteen nights. Cao Xueqin’s poem named Jia Yucun mainly uses the moon to describe Jia Yucun’s aspirations, which means that when the time comes, it will attract everyone’s attention. Multiplication is used here, the language is more concise, and the process of Jia Yucun’s painstaking waiting is expressed more secretly and tactfully.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival in the Southern Song Dynasty, the sky was cloudy and the moon could not be seen. The poet Fan Chengda sighed in his poem: “There are few children without children, and this year is lonely every other year. Whoever covers the moon from the sky, no matter how much the world owes poetry.” (“Mid-Autumn Moon”) Mr. Fan meant to say , This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival is already very lonely, and as a result, who still covers the moon in the sky, and does not care that people in the world are lacking in poetry and poetry. The word “ow” here is also a brilliant stroke of mathematical thinking in terms of conception and conception. It expresses the strong charm of the moon in a strange and beautiful way, and creates a lyrical atmosphere with a very contrasting effect.

Mochizuki is lyrical, there are so many poems, and the love is endless. Since ancient times, poets have always had an ancestral moon complex. In order not to “owe” the poem to the moon, I also wrote a poem “The Mid-Autumn Festival of Wuxu”, which is attached at the end of this article, as the end:

Occasionally a round of autumn, there is no need to worry about the two places.

There is no shortage of moon in the chest, often hanging in the heart.

“Guangming Daily” (September 9, 2022, 13th edition)

[

责编：徐皓 ]