Córdoba: Inflation in May was 9.57%

The Grocers Center reported that inflation in May was 9.57%

This is indicated by the Economic and Social Report that it produces every month. It means a price increase of 43.30% so far this year.

The Total Basic Basket, which determines the poverty line for a family of four, stood at $231,403. On the other hand, the same family model needed $127,587 to overcome the poverty line.

The foods that increased the most during May were sugar (46%), butter (25.35%), salt crackers (24%), cornmeal (22%) and sunflower oil (20%) .

The report also reveals that 46.9% of the households consulted could not access the total Basic Food Basket during May.

