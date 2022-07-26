In the past beauty field, international brands relied on their advanced theories and experience to take the lead in seizing the Chinese market, and with the improvement of the quality and operational capabilities of domestic beauty products, Chinese beauty brands have entered the golden period of development, and their market share has continued to rise. . In the context of the rise of the national tide, consumers’ recognition of domestic products has been increasing. Brands such as Mao Geping Beauty Cosmetics have used social media to quickly obtain traffic, achieving marketing growth, and subverting Chinese consumers’ stereotypes about domestic beauty products.

Recently, the Douyin platform launched the “MGP×D-Beauty Heart Day” event. Mao Geping Beauty Cosmetics and Henan Satellite TV jointly released the TVC of “The Great Beauty of China‘s Light and Shadows in Tang Dynasty”. The sense of national style, to achieve online and offline multi-channel breakthrough.

It is reported that the Douyin platform D-Beauty activity is a marketing combination of online emotional resonance + offline experience interaction. Based on the value judgment of new beauty brands and the forward-looking insights of beauty consumption, it will continue to tap potential categories of products. Drive beauty industry categories with platform advantages, promote the rapid integration of brands and consumers, create a new way to lead consumption upgrades, and provide a vertical and effective channel for in-depth exploration of beauty categories, and more efficiently build a relationship between brands and consumers. The field of dialogue between them will open up the volume and sales of new beauty brands, and achieve the marketing effect of 1+1>2.

In the previous D-Beauty activities, the Douyin e-commerce beauty industry based on market insights, starting from the diverse needs of consumers, through online and offline linkage and multi-channel exposure, to create a marketing field with attitude, strong interaction and emphasis on experience. Here, consumers’ interests are constantly explored and transformed, and their demands for beauty are constantly created and realized.

In 2021, Mao Geping’s beauty makeup “Qi Yun Oriental Song Feng Ya Yun” art modeling show will be unveiled in Hangzhou. At the same time, the brand will launch the D-Beauty Heartbeat Day event on the Douyin platform, and the new product show will be live broadcasted throughout the venue. People and the media have witnessed this elegant show with unique Song culture characteristics. They were shocked by the perfect fusion of Song Yun culture and beauty modeling. It also allowed more people to appreciate the new performance of Chinese makeup and oriental aesthetics. Brand voice battle.

This time, Mao Geping Beauty Cosmetics and Henan Satellite TV jointly created the national style stage of “Great Beauty China Light and Shadow Prosperity Tang”, taking the friendship story of Shangguan Wan’er and Princess Taiping in three age groups as the background. The “Plum Blossom Makeup” designed by the beauty brand and the exquisite music and dance of Henan Satellite TV restores the heroic appearance of red makeup thousands of years ago, making the beauty of the Tang Dynasty lasting. At the same time, Mao Geping Beauty Cosmetics launched the “MGP×D-Beauty Heart Day” activity on the Douyin platform simultaneously, allowing consumers to truly and deeply feel the cultural and product power of Mao Geping Beauty Brand.

As the head brand of national beauty makeup, Mao Geping Beauty makes people deeply understand the charm of makeup art. However, how to adapt to the concept of consumption in the new era and make it acceptable to more consumers is also a new topic that Mao Geping beauty brands need to explore.

The Douyin platform has a lot of experience as a platform for the rapid conversion of information nowadays and a main consumer group of Generation Z who are curious about the “new”. There is no doubt that this multi-party linkage will be another important measure for Mao Geping beauty brand to inherit oriental aesthetics and promote aesthetic attitude.

Looking ahead to the future of the industry, the rise of the consumption power of Generation Z will generate more abundant consumer demand, and will also prompt the continuous optimization, upgrading and adjustment of the beauty industry. Through the dissemination of TVC and the Douyin Heartbeat Day event, Mao Geping not only achieved the dual effect of promoting new products and promoting brands, but also established the aesthetic tone of the brand once again.