The Brazilian rapper continues to plow the ground of injustice and inequality. His journey and his way of using art as a means of emancipation have earned him the respect of all: starting with those of Gilberto Gil, Caetano Veloso, or Chico Buarque… A look back at the itinerary of one of the most most gifted of his generation.

