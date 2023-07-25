Euro blue today: minute by minute of the price of this Tuesday, July 25, 2023

He euro blue and hoy martes July 25 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $592,00 for purchase and $598,00 for sale.

The informal European currency will open with a go up from $27 the second exchange wheel of the week

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black” market.

The value of the parallel currency is usually higher than the official one because it is acquired in banks and it has an established price.

Massa, Larreta, Bullrich, Schiaretti and Milei presented their proposals for the agricultural sector at La Rural

How much does the official euro operate at today

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official euro today martes July 25 trades at $295,00 for purchase and $306,00 for sale.

The euro is the official currency of 19 of the 27 member countries of the European Union (EU), which together make up the eurozone. In addition, it is the second most used currency after the dollar.

The average price of the currency in the informal market is $293,84 for purchase and $312,84 for sale.

The nations that use this currency are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal.

How much is the euro card today?

He euro card also called tourist, closed in the market at $516,25 in the buying tip already $535,50 in the saleswoman

Massa anticipated “strong disbursements” from the IMF: “The discussion is removed from the campaign”

How much is the euro blue trading at today?

How the euro operates in the various banks in Argentina

It is tuesday july 25he euro trades in the different banks as follows:

Banco Ciudad: $298.00 buyer and $311.00 seller. Banco Nación: $298.50 buyer and $311.50 seller. BBVA Bank: $299.00 buyer and $314.00 seller. Banco Comafi: $297.60 buyer and $309.27 seller. Banco Itaú: $294.20 buyer and $310.30 seller. Banco Patagonia: $293.46 buyer and $301.46 seller. Banco Santander: $296.98 buyer and $312.23 seller. Banco Supervielle: $298.00 buyer and $312.00 seller

How much does the blue dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he blue dollar today martes July 25 is listed on the parallel market $547,00 for purchase and $552,00 for sale.

The so-called blue dollar is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the informal or “black” market.

The value of the informal currency is usually higher than the official one because it is purchased in banks and has an established price.

How much does the official dollar operate at

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollarIt is July 25quotes to $270,00 for the purchase and $283,00 for sale.

Sergio Massa: “Since September no regional economy will pay withholdings”

How much is the pound sterling trading today

The pound sterlingofficial currency of United Kingdom, It is July 25 trades at $346,99 for purchase and $348,31 for sale, according to the BNA.