Following the first joint series last year, the Japanese designer brand FACETASM and WIND AND SEA once again cooperated to launch a new joint series. This LOOK BOOK was shot by Takashi Kumagai, the director of WIND AND SEA, and specially invited Kubozuka Yosuke. ‘s son, Airu Kubozuka.

The new joint collaboration series brings FACETASM’s iconic denim ribbed suits, ribbed long-sleeved T-Shirts, and classic Big Tee, hooded sweaters, pullover sweaters and long-sleeved T-Shirts printed with the joint logo. In addition, there are three-party joint products of FACETASM × WIND AND SEA × KANGOL FURGORA CASUAL.

At present, the new joint series of FACETASM x WIND AND SEA has been publicly sold, and the three-party joint product of FACETASM × WIND AND SEA × KANGOL FURGORA CASUAL will be officially launched soon.