Farewell with Love: Wenner Band Releases New Album and Special Issue ‘Winner 50’ Revealed

Wenner Band to Release New Album “Farewell with Love” as Final Chapter of Music Journey is Revealed

By Zhang Nan, Yangtze Evening News/Ziniu News

[HONG KONG, July 19, 2022] – Winner Band, one of the longest-standing bands in the Chinese music scene, has announced the release of their highly anticipated new album, “Farewell with Love.” The album will be launched on major music platforms on July 19, with the physical album set to be officially released in Hong Kong, China, on July 21.

Consisting of five members, Alan Tam, Chung Zhentao, Peng Jianxin, Ye Zhiqiang, and Chen You, Wenner Band was established in 1973. This year marks their 50th anniversary, making them not only the longest-lived band in the Chinese music scene but also the longest-running band in the world.

The band, fondly remembered for their long Beatles-style hair and flared trousers, became the first-generation idols in Hong Kong. Their unique style and music attracted a massive following of young people. Forming a band became the hottest trend in the city.

However, to the disappointment of their fans, Winner Band has announced that they will bid farewell after their ninth Red Hall concert in August. With members such as Alan Tam, 73, Chung Zhentao, 70, and Peng Jianxin, 74, reaching the age where retirement from the stage is inevitable, the decision to say goodbye was a natural one. The band’s members are also grandparents now, further cementing their choice.

It is worth noting that the band has never formally announced their disbandment, and their promise to fans has been a concert every five years. Recalling the band’s history, they signed with Polydor Records in 1974 and released their first album, “Listen to the Wynners,” in the same year. They steadily evolved from covering English songs to creating their own music. The band received numerous accolades, including the Golden Needle Award in 1988, the highest honor in the Hong Kong music scene.

The release of “Farewell with Love” marks their first album in seven years. Alan Tam shared that they had started working on the songs in Zhong Zhentao’s house four and a half years ago, but due to the pandemic and their concert plans, they waited for the right moment to release the album.

The album features six new Cantonese works, including “Brothers” from “From Now on” will always be in love, showcasing the band’s unwavering enthusiasm. Additionally, the album includes the much-anticipated “Green Tangerine” and six songs from “Crazy Loop’s New Song,” offering a delightful experience for music fans.

In conjunction with the album release, a special issue titled “Wenner 50,” written by Jian Jiaming, will be available at this year’s book fair. The book reviews and records Winner’s journey from multiple angles, allowing readers to delve into their growth stories and gain insights into their personal and professional lives. Interviews with the band members and people from the industry provide a glimpse into their mental journey and various perspectives. The upcoming concert, combined with the fusion of music and words, is expected to create lasting memories for Winners and fans alike.

