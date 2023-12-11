Glamor under palm trees: The perfect wardrobe for a luxury vacation – fashion, shopping, designers, trends

As one of the special events of the year, the holiday is an opportunity to really enjoy yourself and not spend every euro three times. That’s why it can be a chic temporary home from time to time. This also includes the appropriate, selected wardrobe that does justice to the establishment and its stylish character. The following article with inspiring outfit ideas shows you which items of clothing are suitable for a luxury vacation under the palm trees for women and men.

A luxury vacation isn’t possible without elegant women’s fashion

If you book yourself into a 5-star luxury hotel for a break, you are well advised to choose a combination of a versatile basic wardrobe and a few highlights.

Elegant long fabric trousers

Whether in a club restaurant or in a Michelin haute cuisine restaurant: elegant trousers with a subtle pattern are welcome in any luxury hotel in the evening. At dinner and then a drink at the bar, they look so much more stylish than casual shorts like women wear during the day. Blouses, tunics, but also simple shirts and tops can be beautifully styled with elegant trousers. For example in:

Ethno-LookJungle-StyleGlam-Rock-Design

Minimalist tank top

Tanned summer skin is particularly attractive in a soft, flowing top with delicate spaghetti straps. A bronzer with tiny glitter particles emphasizes this effect and gives the look a touch of noblesse. A bolero jacket with romantic lace elements goes well with this – especially if you’re going to one of the fancier restaurants. For example, hoop earrings can be worn with hair worn open.

Summery blazer

With a classic blazer made of a breathable material, every woman is well dressed when traveling. It can be worn in a restaurant, in a casino or when going out to an elite club.

Classic pumps

Pumps with a small stiletto heel look good with jeans and a blazer, as well as trousers and a chic pleated skirt. They emphasize the feminine side and conjure up beautiful legs.

Maxi dress with all-over print

Not much time left between swimming in the sea and elegant evening entertainment? This supposed problem is quickly solved with a maxi dress. It slips quickly over the body, is easy to wear and goes well with flat sandals. A sophisticated exotic print or a racy leopard design make the maxi dress an eye-catcher.

Charming men’s fashion for luxury holidays

When vacationing in a luxury hotel, men should especially pay attention to long legwear in the restaurant – in many hotels this is mandatory.

White linen trousers are suitable as fabric trousers: they are not bulky, allow the skin to breathe well and look super trendy. Even more so if the man wears stylish loafers. Because: Tassels and tassels are absolutely hip. Men are well-advised for a glamorous luxury vacation with an elegant shirt – ideally in a timeless design – and a plain-colored sweater. If you want neat chinos, it’s best to combine them with closed business shoes. Colored laces create a striking contrast.

Conclusion

On a luxury holiday under the palm trees, you will be perfectly dressed if you limit yourself to a tasteful selection of selective pieces and choose accessories typical of the country. The same applies to make-up and hairstyle for a holiday that promises pure glamor: As is so often the case, when it comes to an expressive look, less is more.

Author: fsb – Photo: fsb

