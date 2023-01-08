ROME – With the aim of supporting the fight against climate change, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has presented the first concept tire made with 90% materials with a lower environmental impact. A new demonstration tire that goes far beyond the mere prototype as it has already passed US Department of Transportation tests and is approved for road use. In addition, this concept tire from the American manufacturer showed lower rolling resistance than traditional tires made with classic materials. Therefore, thanks to the results obtained, the new concept tire offers a contribution to ensuring greater fuel economy and a reduction in polluting emissions. Among other things, the concept tire with 90% low environmental impact materials comes a year after the Akron-based company had announced the creation of another concept tyre, which in 2022 stood at 70% sustainable materials. During the year, therefore, Goodyear will begin production of this tyre, which will initially be used by some of the Ohio company’s partner suppliers. The subsequent introduction on the market of a tire with 90% materials with a lower environmental impact will represent an important step for the development of future mobility and Goodyear is studying the necessary initiatives for the procurement of all the components to produce the tire in series.

“Goodyear’s sustainability journey continues – said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, global operations and CTO of Goodyear – Our goal is to introduce the first 100% sustainable tire by 2030. Last year was a crucial year for the development of this project. We have studied new technologies, identified new partnerships to accelerate the process of not only making a tire with 90% low environmental impact materials, but also producing a limited series tire made with 70% sustainable materials. Our R&D team continues to develop innovative projects to build a better future”. This demonstration tire with 90% low environmental impact materials includes 17 ingredients in 12 different components, using elements obtained from recovery or recycling aimed at the development of the circular economy and the reduction of harmful emissions. Goodyear’s commitment to increasingly using sustainable materials is already reflected in some product lines currently on the market. To date, eight tire ranges and some racing models include soybean oil which helps reduce the use of petroleum-based products and comes only from surplus production intended for food. In addition, since 2018 Goodyear has more than doubled the use of Rha silica in its tire construction processes, which is produced from rice husk residue, a by-product of rice processing mostly destined for landfills. In short, already today with the introduction of a tire with a content of materials with low environmental impact up to 70%, Goodyear demonstrates a concrete commitment to more sustainable market solutions.