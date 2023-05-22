Hennessy joins hands with Sneaker Con to speak out for fashion culture and lands in Guangzhou_China IT News

Join hands with trend artist Huang Yulong to create Hennessy art space and speak for trend culture

[May 22, 2023, Shanghai]As the world‘s best-selling cognac brand under LVMH, Hennessy has been paying attention to global youth and trend culture for many years and promoting its development. Recently, Hennessy joined hands with the Sneaker Con sneaker trend exhibition to land in Guangzhou. Hennessy, adhering to the brand’s consistent youth trend genes and the spirit of constant pursuit of breakthroughs, brings it cross-border breakthroughs in youth trends, art and sports, dialogues with the new generation of Chinese trendy youth groups, and jointly creates this cultural feast.

Hennessy X 2023 Sneaker Con sneaker trend exhibition lands in Guangzhou

Strong comeback to create a trendy cultural feast

As a world-renowned sneaker exhibition, Sneaker Con has held events in 45 cities around the world since its inception in 2009, with more than 30 million on-site experiences.

The exhibition is headed by legendary NBA designer Jeff Hamilton as the creative director. At the same time, it brings together more than 250 sneaker exhibitors and dozens of domestic and foreign fashion brands, presenting an offline cultural journey for fans.

Legendary NBA designer Jeff Hamilton visits Hennessy Art Space

Art without boundaries, free expression of brand inspiration

This time, Hennessy joined hands with Chinese contemporary artist Huang Yulong to create a Hennessy art space, presenting the brand’s attitude of focusing on the diversified development of youth trend culture in a space, and shaping a new home for the spirit of trend culture exploration.

Huang Yulong is an outstanding contemporary artist who is aware of, has an attitude, and thinks about the collision of Eastern and Western cultures. He was selected by Complex magazine as “one of the 25 Chinese contemporary artists you must know”. His works fully integrate traditional and contemporary elements, Eastern and Western aesthetics, and are full of individual tension.

The latest joint work of Huang Yulong and Hennessy – “CHEER” was unveiled at the exhibition site. The sculpture is about 250cm high and the main body is made of fiberglass. Based on its classic sculpture art image “HOODIE MAN”, it creates an image of a street basketball arena. He holds the ball in his right hand and listens with his left ear, as if he is in the middle of the court, listening to the cheers of the home court, while facing challenges and doubts. The image of the empty hoodie brings people a richer space for thinking with the blank space. This image is just like our thousands of ordinary people, facing cheers or doubts in the main field of life, what remains unchanged is the self-confidence to face challenges and break through.

Trend artist Huang Yulong and Hennessy’s joint sculpture “CHEER”

On the day of the exhibition, Huang Yulong brought his personal dance troupe Hood Kidz to the scene. The members of the dance troupe covered their faces with black veils and created different characters through the style and color of sweaters. Extend the image of “Hoodie Man” from static to dynamic interpretation, demonstrating tolerance and tolerance for youth culture. With live music and drumbeats, emotional content is expressed through body movements, presenting an audio-visual and moving feast. Express the values ​​of continuous breakthrough and innovation, as well as the love for Hip-Hop culture. Huang Yulong said, “It is a great honor to be invited to create together with Hennessy. Hennessy has been exploring and breaking the original boundaries. I also hope to express the freedom and fearlessness of individual life through my works.”

Huang Yulong’s personal dance troupe Hood Kidz performed a unique audio-visual feast on the spot

Unlimited basketball, community interaction gathers strength

Hennessy and artist Huang Yulong jointly created the basketball court (Hoops Classic) area as an important part of Sneaker Con, bringing together star players, basketball and sneaker lovers. The venue is composed of black, white and gray main colors, with elements of wood grain, cement gray and brick walls, full of high-end street feeling.

Hennessy x Huang Yulong “Hoops Classic” basketball court

There were rich interactive basketball challenges on the event site, and Hennessy basketball-themed peripherals carefully prepared for challengers by Hennessy, attracting a large number of fans to participate. Through challenges, passers-by fans finally decided to form a winning team of 4 people, and played a 3V3 basketball challenge match with the two famous national basketball culture label Yeqiudi and the grassroots basketball new overlord ARK1399 for a 3V3 basketball challenge match. cheer.

Wildball Emperor, ARK1399 and passer-by fans mix and match to ignite the passion for basketball

From basketball to art, Hennessy has never stopped expanding its boundaries. In the future, Hennessy will continue to deeply cultivate youth culture and circles, further promote its development, and help you find your home stadium!

About Hennessy

Cognac brand Hennessy (Maison Hennessy) is the leader of cognac brandy, and has been famous for its excellent blending for more than 250 years. Adhering to the conquering spirit of founder Richard Hennessy (Richard Hennessy), the brand has a business in more than 160 countries. Located in the heart of the Charente region, Hennessy is the economic backbone of the region and a benchmark of expertise in the industry. The brand’s success and long history are rooted in the exceptional quality of its cognacs, each produced from a unique craftsmanship passed down from generation to generation. Hennessy is an ISO 14001 certified spirits producer, protecting this area of ​​excellence through its innovation and the support of its partners.

As the proud son of the LVMH Group, Hennessy is a major contributor to French international trade and an ambassador to promote the French art of living to the world.

