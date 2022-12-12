A squeeze on licenses up to the revocation for life but also the increase in penalties based on income. “As part of the revision of the road code that Salvini has announced – specified the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Galeazzo Bignami during the presentation of the Dekra report on road safety – we will carry out a specific study also on the possibility of achieving a proportionality between the income and the sanctions, because if the sanction evidently also has an afflictive nature, a person who has a higher income can evidently be afflicted from a point of view of contrasting road safety phenomena with a higher sanction”.

The proposal would be an absolute novelty for Italy but not for many European countries where such a system has been in operation for some time, in Finland even since the 1920s. The sanction proportionate to the wallet is in fact also a reality in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Belgium and Great Britain, the last country to have introduced the system in 2017.

However, the method of calculating the fine has changed. In Great Britain, for example, infringements are sorted in order of increasing severity. And the fine varies between 25% and 175% of the weekly income of the motorist involved depending on the seriousness of the transgression, with a maximum limit set at 2,500 pounds for a violation committed on the motorway and 1,000 in the remaining traffic.

In Finland however, where the fine can reach one sixteenth of the monthly salary, there is no limit.

The record, however, reports the specialized site “Fleet magazine”, was registered in Switzerland. In 2010 a Swedish tourist with his Mercedes Sls Amg traveled the Bern – Lausanne stretch at 290 km per hour, or 170 km/h over the permitted limit: the fine was 677,000 euros.