How much did the blue dollar close at this Monday, July 31, 2023

He blue dollar today Monday July 31st 2023, in the informal market, closed at $545 for purchase and $550 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency presents a raise of $2 after the morning activity in the first exchange round of the week.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Monday July 31st closed to $273,00 for purchase and $286,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purseclosed to $509,98 for purchase and $510,38 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $517,56 for purchase and $555,62 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $500,50.

How much did the blue dollar close today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler closed this July 31st a $274,85 for purchase and $275,25 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $534,00 for the purchase now $542,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He Qatari dollarr, which applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, closed this July 31st a $575,00.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is July 31st closed the formal market to $58,55 for purchase and $62,55 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy closed in the parallel market $89,00 y $94,00 for buying and selling respectively.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this 31 de julyo a $588,00 for purchase and $593,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much did the euro blue close at this Monday, July 31, 2023

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Monday July 31st closed in the formal market at $299,00 for purchase and $310,00 for sale.

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is monday july 31 This index places the country risk at 1,985 basis points.

