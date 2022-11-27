Original Title: Industry｜There are lots of laughs, and it is expected that “Vowel Adventure” is too good at it!

“The 6 of them got together so much fun.” “It’s the first time I’ve seen a technology + entertainment variety show, and it’s quite innovative.” The above comments are all from iQIYI’s self-made virtual reality game breakthrough reality show “Vowel Adventure”. expect.

As early as when various Reuters tidbits came out, “Vowel Adventure” was out of the circle with the hilarious jokes of the guests and the elements with a sense of technology. This press conference revealed more attractive details. When it is interesting What kind of sparks will be produced by the integration of technology and technology?

As the world‘s first virtual reality game breakthrough reality show, the scene where the guests of “Vowel Adventure” appeared in the show’s uniform “Motion Capture Suit” is also the first time that a variety show has appeared, with 6 well-dressed “Motion Capture People” Qiqi arrived at the scene, and was ridiculed by Zhang Yuqi as if she was attending the 2023 latest autumn clothes and long johns conference. Afterwards, #张雨琪是知道动报衣的的#, #张雨琪说动输服是秋衣秋裤#, #威音大历史秋衣秋裤会议# became the top trending topics, triggering hilarious discussions among netizens.

In addition, Zhang Yuqi said that Da Zhangwei walked and twisted his hips, Qin Xiaoxian and Xu Mengjie’s “mutually disgusting” interaction, and the interaction between the little ghost and Xiao Jingteng#吃光波终#CP also made the press conference very interesting. They also broke the news on the spot about some unknown “secrets behind the scenes”. When the host asked Da Zhangwei and Qin Xiaoxian, the pair of enemies, whether the trust between the two was broken during the filming of the show, Qin Xiaoxian made no secret of his Sadly “broken into fragments”, Da Zhangwei is not to be outdone, “now it has turned into powder, and friendship is floating in the air.”

Asked why the two “fell apart”, Da Zhangwei said, “Qin Xiaoxian is such a good boy, I didn’t ask him to believe me, he must believe me”. Spreading hands and an innocent expression made many netizens laugh.

In the game of accumulating force points on the spot, the 6 artists also “fighted wits and courage” over who yelled the answer first. 200 force points, enough to show how much trouble a few people had, and the laughing media and audience were overjoyed. Because of the fast calculation, #张雨琪数数好是因为常证儿子# topic was also on the top of the hot search, and even Qin Xiaoxian was still in a state of “ignorance” after the end of a question, and Xiaogui and Xiao Jingteng who couldn’t catch it could only say I “did my best”.

In the second round of the game, everyone’s explanations gradually became “unreasonable”. The topic “WALL-E eats” was interpreted by everyone in various explanations, which made people laugh; , still justifying his actions, and was called by the audience that “Old Qin is talking nonsense on him”. In the later stage of the game, Da Zhangwei, Xiao Jingteng, and the little ghost Wang Linkai became “crazy”, imitating each other’s actions, and began to stage childish dramas of “I can’t get the force value and you can’t get it”. In order to show the tacit understanding of the 6 members of “Vowel Adventure”, they hoped to do the same action in the final title, but it was because of the uneven performance that they failed in a second. Netizen comments of “I knew it would be like this” filled the screen.

When asked about the feelings of participating in “Vowel Adventure”, everyone agreed that “it is very novel and very fun”, and even learned a lot of content that they are not familiar with. Da Zhangwei believes that “the audience will not be disappointed when they see our program. “; Xiao Jingteng also said, “You will see the silliest pictures of our artists and make very funny moves, so stay tuned.” The little ghost Wang Linkai even gave the show a high evaluation, “I think this is a trend, and I hope that with the increase of technology, there will be more stages like vowels.”

New ways to play national variety shows

For whom does technology make green leaves?

Different from the gameplay of traditional variety shows, “Vowel Adventure” abandons the original game mode that sticks to the real space. With the blessing of technology, a new lunar space “MEMOON”, where virtual and reality coexist, is set up. The form of “immersive participation in the game + guest performance show” presents a refreshing viewing experience for the audience. During the press conference, the chief director of the show, Chen Wei, worked part-time as a “tour guide” and took everyone to reveal the secrets behind the scenes.

From the regional attributes of cabins 1, 2, and 3, to the use of pillars and window landscapes of Copernicus; from the screen interaction format of X space, to the dazzling technology of MR/XR, all of them make the audience’s heart beat. In addition, there is the most advanced motion capture lens in the world. In the big link cabin, the mysterious guest Yang Di wearing a motion capture suit and showing ecstasy dancing on the big screen “smiled” to many audiences. In order to better let the audience understand Technology code, chief director Chen Wei directly used Yang Di as a model to introduce the start-up capture suit: there are 67 motion capture points all over the body, and the helmet is driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. The expressions are still pretty and vivid.” Netizens commented one after another, “Director Chen understands the connotation”.

x-space

“Vowel Adventure” is a program in which the overall number of engineers, visual designers, and animation designers is 6 times more than that of the director team. It is the first game to be completed through a large number of motion capture virtual technologies, seamlessly connecting the real world and the digital world. Getting up is the key to open the new world of the Metaverse. The technical teams of Qualcomm Snapdragon and Baidu were also invited to increase the quality of the program. The quality is trustworthy, and the freshness of the combination of virtual and real settings whetted the appetite of the audience.

small link cabin

But no matter how advanced and fancy the technology is, “Vowel Adventure” has never forgotten its original intention: to serve the content and the audience’s experience, and the variety show is to make everyone happy. Chen Wei also said at the press conference, “We didn’t want to make the audience feel that this is a high-tech program through the press conference or introduction. It can be more immersive experience.” There are endless variety shows on the market, but there are not many national variety shows that can be a meal to relieve stress. After the introduction of the press conference, netizens left messages, “I can’t think of such a high-end variety show. Easy” and “the next dark horse in the national variety show”.

Adventure “Breakthrough”

iQiyi has introduced the old and brought forth the new

In the first three quarters of the 2022 variety show market, the old variety shows were weak and the new variety shows were difficult to succeed. Faced with many “lack of innovation” comments, iQIYI’s “Vowel Adventure” opened up with a new form, creativity, and expression. Opening the gate of the variety show market in the Q4 quarter, the pioneering game breakthrough reality show will undoubtedly inject fresh blood into the currently sluggish variety show market.

Adhering to the spirit of "to create, not to follow", iQIYI's variety show team is on the road of exploration. "Vowel Adventure" is not only a game adventure for artists in the virtual age, but also an adventure for the iQIYI team to explore new entertainment methods and production methods. Driven by technology, it breaks the dilemma of homogenization of reality shows, allowing everyone to perceive in advance that in the future virtual era, with the help of various new technologies, entertainment and social interaction can become more interesting. With persistent innovation, it will bring the simplest and most unexpected relaxation and happiness to the audience.