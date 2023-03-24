In the last week the world of television was shaken by the arrest of the producer of Big Brother Marcelo Corazzaand three other members of a band that would be dedicated to the corruption of minors. When the foam of that case had not yet gone down, the complaint of a young man who said on TV that the 14 years had maintained a relationship with the conductor and musician jey mammonwhom he denounced for abuse.

The complainant is Lucas Welcomea young man who on December 18, 2020 appeared in Justice and denounced events that occurred between at least 2006 and 2010. In principle, he said that he had met Juan Martín Rago -real name of the driver- through an acquaintance of a friend of his who showed intentions of introducing him to a boy who “liked little assholes like him” (N. de R. : as Benvenuto). The person in question was the now presenter of Telefe.

The complainant recounted in his complaint that he lived a difficult childhood and adolescence as a result of his mother’s addictions. In this context, one night he did not want to return to his house, therefore, already in contact with Mammon, this He asked for a taxi to take him to his apartment in Balvanera and they could meet.

Jey Mammon accused of abuse

It was already early morning when they were together. According to the record, whose investigation he prescribed, Benvenuto recalled that that night they talked and Rago offered him alcohol and marijuana knowing that he was dealing with an underage youth. In this context, the complainant said he had fallen asleep until the other day, when he woke up and he was next to the owner of the house naked in his bed, with marks on his body, scratches and vomit and posterior genital pain.

The pain lasted for about a week. but he said he did not consult with any doctor.

The complainant’s story

At the time of the complaint, according to the file, Benvenuto said that “although he did not remember what happened after falling asleep, today He understood that the defendant had taken advantage of himeven suspecting that he had put something in his drink to make him fall asleep.”

After that first meeting, Benvenuto expressed that the relationship with Rago continued through text messages and meetings. In the file, the young complainant described in detail what happened when they had sex, with typical signs of sexual abuse.

The resolution of the judge who decided not to investigate the complaint.

“When he was 15 years old, the intimate encounters with Rago began to become more frequent, maintaining a relationship, since he spent many days in his house, they said they loved each other, they missed each other, they went shopping together, mthey watched movies, feeling that it was a refuge to be by his side“, arises from one of the judicial resolutions to which PROFILE agreed.

“Sexual abuse when he was a minor” versus “extortive conduct”, the serious accusation against Jey Mammon

However, months later the relationship was cut off, although they met again officially. This relationship lasted until the complainant was 18 years old, although for five more years there were chance encounters.

Before the Court, Benvenuto said that he denounced some time later since over the years “he had been able to understand that the defendant took advantage of his vulnerability in every wayor, and that on three occasions, when he was 14 years old, he agreed to it against his will”.

What did Justice do?

After receiving the complaint, the judge Walter José Candela requested the opinion of the Public Prosecutor’s Office. He touched Patricio Lugones, the same one who intervenes in the case in which Corazza is being investigated. But at that time, the official ruled that the facts would fall within the crime of aggravated sexual abuse for having been committed with carnal access.

However, he was of the opinion that the facts had prescribed in 2018, since that year the maximum duration of the sentence provided for the crime had expired. As The judge did not find a history of Rago, he aligned himself with the prosecutor’s proposal and ruled that “the maximum term for state criminal prosecution has operated (12 years), and it is up to the request of the prosecutor.”

After the spread of the complaint, Jey Mammón spoke of “extortive conduct.”

But beyond the decision, the most surprising thing in relation to this cause ands the brief time in which the judge decided its closure. It is worth remembering that the complaint was filed on December 18, 2020, 13 days before the start of the judicial fair, in which Justice remains focused only on urgent cases.

Telefe asked Jey Mammon to resign: the driver’s release

But the resolution in which the judge decided that it was not appropriate to investigate was signed, according to the document accessed by this medium, on March 9, 2021, that is, in 36 working days it was able to determine that the investigation of the facts was not appropriatewhen judicial times are usually much more complex.

Since then, the case remains closed as there were no appeals. “I have suffered extortionate behavior on the part of the person who filed a complaint that the Justice dismissed and closed,” the driver reported via social networks “before the dissemination of a complaint that the Justice decided to proscribebeing a false episode in much of its content“.

*If you are a victim of abuse, contact the 137 Helpline for victims of family and sexual violence for free.

