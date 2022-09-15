Original title: Liang Jie most wanted to have Liang Chaowei’s face, but he couldn’t recognize Gao Yuanyuan’s early photos

Sohu Entertainment News (Text / Yiyi Tu / Tongtong) The 118th issue of the star interactive variety show “Star Colleagues” created by Sohu Video will be officially launched on September 15, 2022! In this issue, Liang Jie, a film and television actress from mainland China, was invited. Liang Jie, who was a guest on the show for the second time, accepted the challenge of her colleagues’ promotion and shared the behind-the-scenes anecdotes of the crew. Guessing the star’s special effects makeup on the spot, she could not recognize Gao Yuanyuan’s early photos. Super exciting all in the feature film!

In the Star Colleague’s promotion challenge, Liang Jie demonstrated his unique personal skill of “touching his ears with his backhand”. Although the process was a little “difficult”, he finally completed the challenge. In the “touching the entertainment quiz” section, facing all kinds of new hot stalks, Liang Jie exclaimed: “Actually, my internet speed is very slow, and I don’t surf very much.” Talking about the character “Yuan Ziyi” played in the new play, Liang Jie teased “Yuan Ziyi is my Internet warrior”, the scene is very interesting.

In the “You dare to ask, I dare to answer” section, Liang Jiechang talked about the new character “Yuan Ziyi”, and used “Crazy Literature” Amway’s new drama to burst into laughter. When asked if the new drama is “picking sugar from glass slag”, Liang Jie said, “The relationship between the male and female protagonists is just like Mr.

Talking about the factors that are considered the most when choosing a script, Liang Jie said that the most consideration is the script itself, whether the characters are suitable, and whether he has the ability to grasp the role. She talked about “I think a drama is not popular, this is metaphysics”.

When Liang Jie was asked which face she would most like to have in her life if she could change her face, she blurted out that she would like to have Liang Chaowei’s face the most, saying that she likes to be more restrained.

In the “Celebrity Special Makeup Guess Guess” section, Liang Jiesecond recognized Yang Di and Zhao Liying, but she was confused when facing Gao Yuanyuan’s ancient stills. Seeing Bai Jingting’s special effects makeup, she called out like Zhang Xincheng, and the show was full of effects. For more exciting content, please pay attention to the feature film of this issue of “Star Colleagues”.

【You dare to ask, I dare to answer】

Sohu Entertainment: First, ask Liang Jie to describe Yuan Ziyi in three words.

Liang Jie: martial arts master, chivalrous, courageous, dare to love and hate.

Sohu Entertainment: What do you think Yuan Ziyi has but others don’t?

Liang Jie: I think Yuan Ziyi is the only one who is so strong in martial arts and so decisive in love.

Sohu Entertainment: If you could change the title of “Flying Fox Story”, what would you choose? Could be a little bloody.

Liang Jie: “Yuan Ziyi helps Hu Fei win the head of the martial arts all the way”, the whole story is described.

Sohu Entertainment: Use Crazy Literature to Amway the drama.

Liang Jie: This is too difficult for me, Yuan Ziyi, you are my sister, my only sister, Yuan Ziyi, my love for you is like… spare me, please.

Sohu Entertainment: Or you can just play the Amway drama yourself.

Liang Jie: My love for you is like a tractor going up a mountain, with vigor, rumbling, rumbling, crackling, rattling, don’t let me hear you say you haven’t watched “Flying Fox Story”, or I’ll let you try me Eighteen kinds of martial arts.

Sohu Entertainment: After watching the preview of this drama, I feel that the tone of abuse is set. Some netizens asked how big the psychological shadow of the male protagonist Hu Fei is.

Liang Jie: I think he did it all by himself. I can’t blame others. I think there is still a shadow in my heart.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you think it is accurate to describe it as picking sugar from glass slag?

Liang Jie: Most of them are glass slag, but there are also sweet parts. Because after all, two people are fighting together, I think it’s a cool thing now, like the Smiths. Two people are evenly matched, and then help each other, I think this is a rare experience, and it is another kind of romance in my opinion.

Sohu Entertainment: Can you share with us an interesting anecdote on the set that impressed you the most?

Liang Jie: Because Yuan Ziyi cut her hair to become a nun in the later stage, and then I remembered that I had that bald head makeup in the later stage, and I was very unconfident.

Sohu Entertainment: Beautiful women can hold any shape.

Liang Jie: No, no, I really can’t accept this look, it’s just a brightly simmered egg. Everyone implicitly laughed at me and comforted me by saying it looked good. The key is that they laughed after they finished talking, and his smile was mixed with a lot of meaningful feelings.

Sohu Entertainment: If Yuan Ziyi is on the hot search again, what kind of topic do you want her to be on the most?

Liang Jie: As long as it’s not Yuan Ziyi’s bald head, it’s fine as long as it’s not Liang Jie’s bald head. See how much Yuan Ziyi paid for this relationship.

Sohu Entertainment: Yuan Ziyi, Jin Ying, Yu Shengsheng, you make up a story for their past and present life, what kind of plot would you write?

Liang Jie: What I received from Yuan Ziyi was related to sports. In her previous life, Yuan Ziyi was a majestic chivalrous girl, and she is still very strong in this life. She may have been reincarnated in the northeast, and then this ice sport was very popular in the local area, she chose this short track speed skating without hesitation, and finally won the gold medal for the country. Then Jin Ying named Yu Shengsheng to interview her, because Yu Shengsheng may not have a very good performance in the company. With such an Olympic champion authorizing her exclusive interview, she also raised her eyebrows in the company.

Sohu Entertainment: Netizens say that you are a versatile CP. Have you ever read such an evaluation?

Liang Jie: It’s okay, I think I may be more easy-going, so it’s easier to get along.

Sohu Entertainment: Would you mind if everyone licks your real CP?

Liang Jie: It’s useless if I don’t mind, I think it’s just to have a degree.

Sohu Entertainment: We have also prepared some recent popular CP names. You can guess who they are based on the CP names.

Liang Jie: Dixin Gravity, Wang Hedi and Yu Shuxin; Wu Lukefu is Wu Lei and Zhao Lusi; Gu Panshenghui is Chen Xiao and Liu Yifei, right?

Sohu Entertainment: Yes.

Liang Jie: I read this, because this seems to be often on the hot search, so I will know their CP name.

Sohu Entertainment: What kind of content do you usually click on when surfing the Internet?

Liang Jie: The title party, the name of a single person may be clicked on. Usually, this kind of hot search is a big event.

Sohu Entertainment: What kind of title about yourself would you definitely click on?

Liang Jie: I’m at a loss and can’t understand. What I’m most afraid of is just hanging my name on it.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you believe in the laws of the entertainment industry? For example, Wang Feng’s law and Xiao Jingteng’s rain are similar.

Liang Jie: It’s a coincidence. For example, when Shanghai was over 40 degrees a while ago, I also hoped that the God of Rain would come to Shanghai as a guest.

Sohu Entertainment: In the future, if you have the opportunity to perform a drama that swaps bodies with the male protagonist, what kind of male protagonist would you most like to try?

Liang Jie: Actually, I still really like sports, playing a boy who shines in a certain sports field. For example, skating, like Yuzuru Hanyu, right?

Sohu Entertainment: Yes, figure skating.

Liang Jie: I just want to get new skills

Sohu Entertainment: What type of heroine do you most want to play? For example, the reborn Shuangwen heroine who shreds the scumbag, the crazy villain beauty, and the super Bking…

Liang Jie: What does Bking mean?

Sohu Entertainment: It’s just very cool.

Liang Jie: Why is it called Bking? Why not call it Aking? B means pretending to be X?

Sohu Entertainment: Yes, then king is king.

Liang Jie: Oh, I see, 666.

Sohu Entertainment: So what are the things you usually consider the most when choosing a script? For example, the production team, the script itself, the cooperating actors, or whether you think it has a chance to explode.

Liang Jie: To be honest, whether or not this drama will be popular is actually the part that I consider least. I think a drama that is not popular is metaphysics. What I think about most is probably the script, and whether this character is suitable for me, or whether I have the ability to grasp this role.

Sohu Entertainment: Next is a hypothetical false proposition, think about what your reaction would be in the following scenario. The first was when I was walking on the red carpet and found that I bumped into other female artists.

Liang Jie: Then hold hands and take a photo together to record this embarrassing moment.

Sohu Entertainment: The second one is that it exploded overnight and gained millions of fans.

Liang Jie: That’s great, then I’m going to laugh from ear to ear.

Sohu Entertainment: What is the first thing you think you will do?

Liang Jie: Tell my parents and announce the good news.

Sohu Entertainment: The third is to be recognized by fans when you have no image to play with your friends.

Liang Jie: Then say hello, say hello, have you taken a photo? Don’t send it out.

Sohu Entertainment: The fourth one is watching a drama with the elders and seeing the kiss scene of myself.

Liang Jie: That’s too embarrassing, just pick up the remote and fast forward. Usually there is such a thing that they either fast forward or pretend to do something else.

Sohu Entertainment: In your next life, if you could change your face to live, whose face would you most like?

Liang Jie: Tony Leung Chiu Wai.

Sohu Entertainment: Why do you want to be a boy?

Liang Jie: Because I think he’s cool, and he’s the type who doesn’t talk much. I like to be more restrained.

Sohu Entertainment: If it is a girl, is there any?

Liang Jie: Girls, Jun Ji-hyun.

Sohu Entertainment: Do you belong to the type of secretly trying to kill others, or are you the type to kill others openly?

Liang Jie: I belong to the one who gets caught, the kind that can’t kill anyone else in an open and honest way.

Sohu Entertainment: If you are not an artist, what would you most like to do?

Liang Jie: Actually, I really want to be an athlete now, but I feel that my small physique is not good enough.





