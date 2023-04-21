Mazda launches “super warranty” on its cars

ROME – There is the essence of the Japanese philosophy of Kaizen, continuous improvement, behind Mazda’s initiative to extend the warranty on the whole range to 6 years or 150,000 km (whichever comes first) . The extension applies to all cars sold starting from April 1, 2023, with the aim of further improving the user experience with the products and services offered by the albatross brand.

For the Japanese house, quality is synonymous with safety and reliability over time, and is obtained through a “human-centric” design, advanced technological solutions, carefully chosen materials and the craftsmanship of its Takumi. The extended warranty of 6 years or 150,000 km (compared to the previous 3 years or 100,000 km), confirms that the application of Mazda’s continuous improvement process allows to obtain awareness of an ever higher quality of its cars. The warranty therefore offers total coverage of any material or manufacturing defect and the manufacturer assumes the burden of the cost of repairing or replacing the components involved, with the only exception of the parts subject to wear.

As well as being offered free of charge, the warranty is transferable and, if the vehicle is resold within 6 years or 150,000 km from the date of first registration, will apply to the next owner for the remainder of the period. For battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, Mazda also offers an 8-year or 160,000 km (whichever comes first) warranty on the high-voltage battery.

It should also be noted that the Mazda warranty on the vehicle is, as always, supplemented by a 12-year anti-perforation warranty and a 3-year warranty on paint and surface corrosion. “With the extension of the warranty to 6 years or 150,000 km – they underline at the headquarters – Mazda defies time and once again demonstrates the Japanese craftsmanship with which it makes its products, synonymous not only with an exceptional driving experience, but also of the extraordinary quality of its cars, built to last”. Full details on the initiative are available in the “Mazda Warranty Information Manual”, which can be downloaded from the official Mazda website. (Maurilio Rigo)