MOISSAC 2023 spring campaign

This season’s blockbuster returns to the small town of Moissac, a city of art and history in France, famous for the architectural beauty of St. Peter’s Abbey. This season we came to the small town of Moissac to rediscover the essence of French culture and restore pure French style. As a poetic environment intertwined with artistic atmosphere, it is full of the power of firm self and belief. The “softness” and “toughness” contained in the architecture are invariable to respond to all changes, just like every MOISSAC GIRL is gentle but can resist all the hardness in the world. .

–

MOISSAC 2023 spring campaign

Artistic core, shaping a contemporary French image

“The future of art lies in the south of France.” The overlapping transformation of light and shadow in historical buildings, and the tranquility of the Tarn River inject infinite romance and artistic precipitation into the products of this season. The designer of the 2023 new spring series draws inspiration from it, artistic and architectural elements, assisted by romantic flower patterns, and reinterprets femininity in a modern way. The recombination of polka dots, plaid and retro elements not only pays tribute to classics, but also shows young and fashionable fun.

–

MOISSAC 2023 spring campaign

Classic tweed, reshaping the French spirit

As the most classic representative of French style, MOISSAC’s core gene category, tweed, is presented through three core categories: vest, coat, and vest. In terms of color selection, medium saturation colors suitable for Asian women are used, such as floral gray black, orange red, beige, and light blue. The way of stacking three-piece suits, or casually matching jeans to create athflow style is the presentation of the new style of this season.

MOISSAC 2023 spring campaign

Bright colors inject fashionable new vitality

This season, the designer perceives the precipitation and tenderness of time from the architecture, and the products are presented in the artistic combination of soft knitting and beautiful colors. The deconstruction of retro patterns is shown in the details and craftsmanship of the product. The bright colors inject new fashion and vitality into French outfits, and easily create the romance and firmness of French girls.

–

MOISSAC 2023 spring campaign

Classic elements, restoring pure French style

Drawing inspiration from the light and shadow changes of the building, the elements of the most classic patterns of polka dots, leopard prints, and hearts are selected for artistic treatment. The collocation is mixed with contoured and structured coats, aiming to create a firm and soft female image.

–

MOISSAC 2023 spring campaign

The MOISSAC 2023 spring series combines classic architectural elements with modern art design methods, explores the true meaning of French spirit and style, and opens up the spiritual communication between art and aesthetics. And with the theme and perspective of “French New Chapter”, it interprets a new contemporary French image.

This season’s new products are now on the market, online malls and offline stores are on sale at the same time, you can go to buy. Please follow MOISSAC’s official Weibo, WeChat, and Xiaohongshu for more product information and release details. For more information, please pay attention to the official website of the brand: https://www.moissac.com.cn/

【About MOISSAC】

Anzheng Fashion Group’s women’s clothing brand. Originating from MOISSAC in Paris, France, weaving the exquisite and comfortable French life concept into the bright and colorful brand style like sunshine, “Bisous de Paris makes clothes with love”, a cordial greeting from Paris, is exactly the emotional expression of MOISSAC, from From product design to service experience, details convey endless romance. MOISSAC advocates the love of self and the cherishing of things, and embraces infinite beauty with sincere and bright romantic feelings.