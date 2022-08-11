New Balance and South Korean designer brand EASTLOGUE have teamed up to create a joint shoe. The two sides are based on the Fresh Foam Hierro v6, drawing inspiration from outdoor travel and exploring more possibilities for hiking and off-road enthusiasts.

The New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6 × EASTLOGUE joint shoe is a pair of trail running shoes with both outdoor functionality and trendy fashion. The Fresh Foam midsole provides intelligent cushioning, and the double mesh upper provides full protection for the foot, increasing support and wrapping and improving durability in key areas; laser-cut holes are distributed throughout the body to enhance ventilation, while the boot shape The shoe body is also designed to fit the feet better for stable support; Toe Protect technology applied to the toe cap protects the wearer from scratches from sand, roots and mountain trails; Vibram® anti-slip and wear-resistant The outsole provides super grip and adapts to a variety of rough and wet outdoor conditions.

The New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro v6 × EASTLOGUE collaboration shoe is available in dark grey and black in two main tones, with contrasting purple accents. The shoes have been opened for appointment registration on the New Balance official applet on August 8, 2022, and will be available in designated stores on August 11, priced at RMB 999.